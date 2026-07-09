CBP Miami’s Operation Striker Shield seizes over $1.5 million in cocaine destined for India

MIAMI, Fla. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami Field Operations officers intercepted a significant shipment containing 22 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride at an air cargo warehouse near Miami International Airport on June 17.

CBP officers, operating under Operation Striker Shield, inspected a parcel, manifested as "Music Equipment," which was being shipped from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to Delhi, India.

Operation Striker Shield focuses on targeting large shipments that pose a risk of potential narcotics smuggling activity during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

During the inspection, CBP officers discovered eight pouches and four bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within four speakers and two amplifiers. Officers field-tested the powdery substance, confirming the presence of cocaine hydrochloride.

The cocaine weighed a combined 22.35 kilograms, or 49 pounds, four ounces. It has a street value of approximately $1.5 million.

"This significant seizure underscores CBP’s unwavering commitment to securing our borders and preventing dangerous narcotics from reaching communities both here and abroad," said Daniel Alonso, Director of Field Operations for CBP's Miami and Tampa Field Office. "Operation Striker Shield, combined with the vigilance and expertise of our officers, is effectively disrupting transnational criminal organizations attempting to exploit legitimate trade routes. We will continue to leverage intelligence, advanced targeting, and officer intuition to interdict these illicit shipments."

CBP officers seized the cocaine. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, CBP officers stop illicit narcotics from entering our communities and facilitate lawful trade and travel into the United States.

Follow CBP on X @DFOFlorida. Visit CBP’s YouTube channel to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders.