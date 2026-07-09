Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size

The Business Research Company's Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Top Market Participants, Innovation Trends, and Future Growth

Expected to grow to $749.09 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The diagnostic imaging services market is dominated by a mix of large diagnostic imaging network operators, hospital-based imaging providers, outpatient diagnostic centers, and specialized radiology service organizations. Companies are focusing on advanced imaging technologies, artificial intelligence-enabled diagnostic workflows, expansion of outpatient imaging facilities, patient-centric service delivery models, and integration of cloud-based image management platforms to strengthen market presence and improve clinical efficiency. Emphasis on diagnostic accuracy, faster turnaround times, accessibility of imaging services, operational efficiency, and compliance with healthcare quality and safety standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, service innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving diagnostic imaging and healthcare services ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market?

•According to our research, RadNet Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.3% market share. The company’s diagnostic imaging services business, which is directly involved in the diagnostic imaging services market, operates an extensive network of outpatient imaging centers providing x-ray, ultrasound, MRI, CT, mammography, and other advanced imaging procedures that support disease detection, clinical diagnosis, treatment planning, and preventive healthcare across diverse patient populations.

Who Are The Major Players In The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market?

Major companies operating in the diagnostic imaging services market are RadNet Inc., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Akumin Inc., HCA Healthcare Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Ramsay Health Care Limited, Philips Healthcare, Spire Healthcare Group plc, Envision Healthcare Corporation, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Unilabs AB, Siemens Healthineers, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, Affidea Group, InHealth Group Limited, NMC Health plc, Capitol Health Limited, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings, Hologic, RAYUS Radiology, Hitachi Medical Systems, Canon Medical Systems.

How Concentrated Is The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 1% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the highly decentralized nature of healthcare delivery, driven by the large number of hospital systems, independent imaging centers, regional diagnostic networks, and specialized radiology service providers operating across global markets. Leading players such as RadNet Inc., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Akumin Inc., HCA Healthcare Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Ramsay Health Care Limited, Philips Healthcare, Spire Healthcare Group plc, and Envision Healthcare Corporation hold notable market positions through extensive diagnostic imaging networks, broad modality coverage, established referral relationships, operational scale, and investments in advanced imaging technologies. As demand for accessible diagnostic services, advanced imaging capabilities, integrated care pathways, and digital healthcare solutions increases, service expansion, technology adoption, and strategic acquisitions are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oRadNet Inc. (0.3%)

oSonic Healthcare Ltd. (0.2%)

oAkumin Inc. (0.1%)

oHCA Healthcare Inc. (0.1%)

oTenet Healthcare Corporation (0.1%)

oIHH Healthcare Berhad (0.1%)

oRamsay Health Care Limited (0.1%)

oPhilips Healthcare (0.03%)

oSpire Healthcare Group plc (0.03%)

oEnvision Healthcare Corporation (0.03%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the diagnostic imaging services market include Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Konica Minolta Inc., Samsung Medison, Esaote S.p.A., United Imaging Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Varex Imaging Corporation, Guerbet Group, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Curium Pharma, Bayer Radiology, Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the diagnostic imaging services market include NXC Imaging, MXR Imaging Inc., Richardson Healthcare, Soma Technology Inc., Avante Health Solutions, Block Imaging International Inc., EverX Pty Ltd., DMS Health Technologies, Alpha Imaging LLC, National Diagnostic Imaging, Universal Medical Inc., Atlantis Worldwide LLC, Pacific Medical Systems LLC, Radiology Oncology Systems Inc., DirectMed Imaging, Probo Medical LLC, Technical Prospects, Merry X-Ray Corporation, Shared Imaging Inc., Insight Imaging Distribution.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market?

•Major end users in the diagnostic imaging services market include RadNet Inc., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., HCA Healthcare Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Ramsay Health Care Limited, Spire Healthcare Group plc, Envision Physician Services / AMSURG, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Unilabs AB, Narayana Health Limited, Affidea Group, InHealth Group Limited, Capitol Health Limited, RAYUS Radiology, Medica Group plc, Diagnostic Centers of America.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Strategic acquisition and imaging network expansion are transforming the diagnostic imaging services market by increasing patient access, strengthening regional service coverage, and enhancing the availability of advanced diagnostic procedures across outpatient settings.

•Example: In November 2024, RadNet Inc. announced investments exceeding $54 million in acquisitions, including multiple imaging centers across California and Texas, expanding its outpatient diagnostic imaging network and strengthening its presence in key regional markets.

•Its expanded imaging center footprint, broader geographic coverage, and increased diagnostic capacity enhance service accessibility, improve operational scale, and support the delivery of advanced imaging services for a growing patient population.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Artificial Intelligence Enhancing Diagnostic Accuracy And Workflow Efficiency

•Cloud-Based Imaging Platforms Improving Data Accessibility And Collaboration

•Advanced Hybrid Imaging Systems Supporting Comprehensive Disease Assessment

•Expansion Of Outpatient Imaging Centers Increasing Service Accessibility

•Preventive Screening Programs Driving Demand For Early Disease Detection

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