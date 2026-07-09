Disaster Recovery Centers Open in St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne Parishes

BATON ROUGE –Additional Disaster Recovery Centers are open in St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes to help Louisianians continue their recovery from Tropical Storm Arthur that occurred June 17-18.

Residents and business owners in Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes can visit the newly opened centers in Slidell, Houma and Washington to get in-person help applying for federal assistance, learn about available resources and get their questions answered. Recovery specialists from the state of Louisiana, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to meet with visitors – no appointment is needed.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to Louisiana businesses, private nonprofit (PNP) organizations, homeowners and renters. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The centers are open starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at the following locations:

Terrebonne Parish Main Library

151 Library Drive

Houma, LA 70363

Hours: Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Towers Administration Building

520 Old Spanish Trail, Suite 2F

Slidell, LA 70458

Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Town of Washington Community Center

536 Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Washington, LA 70589

Hours: Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Eligible residents and business owners can also still get in-person help applying for federal assistance at the Disaster Recovery Center in Avoyelles Parish that is open through Friday, July 10 at:

LSU AgCenter

8592 Highway 1,

Mansura, LA 71350

Hours: Thursday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closing Friday)

Centers are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

If you need more information or additional help:

§ Download the FEMA App to complete your application and find other resources.

§ Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. Central time for assistance in multiple languages.

§ Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find one in your area, click here.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.





For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4927. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish).