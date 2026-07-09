SeniorCRE® Launches Quality Occupancy Intelligence for Senior Housing & Care

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeniorCRE®, the Operating Infrastructure for Senior Housing & Care, today announced the general availability of Quality Occupancy Intelligence, an operator-controlled intelligence suite that helps senior housing operators determine whether occupancy is clinically appropriate, operationally supportable, financially accretive, and durable.

Unlike traditional census dashboards, Quality Occupancy Intelligence connects occupancy to care acuity, staffing supportability, contribution margin, compliance posture, resident tenure, referral-source quality, and rate integrity. SeniorCRE uses the term Quality Occupancy to describe an operator-controlled approach to measuring whether occupancy is creating enterprise value, not merely filling units.

The suite is anchored by three integrated surfaces: the Occupancy Command Center, a live executive view of community-level risk, portfolio tiles, and role-routed action queues; the Quality Occupancy Score, a twelve-component composite scored nightly against the operator’s canonical operating record; and an AI Occupancy Agent grounded in the same governed record, with every answer traceable to the specific rows that produced it. Quality Occupancy Intelligence is available inside the SeniorCRE platform and is included in every Founding Operator Commercialization Program deployment at no per-module activation fee during the Founding term.

“Simple-occupancy platforms and legacy CRMs help operators fill buildings,” said John Hauber, CEO of SeniorCRE. “SeniorCRE helps operators know whether that occupancy is creating enterprise value. Quality Occupancy Intelligence turns fragmented census, CRM, care, staffing, billing, compliance, and NOI data into a defensible operating metric an owner, operator, and capital partner can all trust.”

For decades, occupancy has been reported as a single percentage: units filled divided by units available. That number tells an owner, lender, or capital partner little about whether the underlying business is healthy. A community can report 94% occupancy while operating with negative contribution margin, an untenable staffing plan, compliance exposure, or a resident acuity mix the building was never designed to support. Filling units is necessary. It is not sufficient.

Move-ins that exceed a building’s clinical capability, outrun its staffing plan, dilute contribution margin, or fail to retain do not create enterprise value; they consume it. Quality Occupancy Intelligence is designed to make that distinction visible, quantifiable, and governable at the community, regional, and portfolio level.

Quality Occupancy Intelligence applies a four-pillar test to every occupancy decision. Each move-in, rate change, acuity acceptance, and referral-source relationship is evaluated against whether it is clinically appropriate, operationally supportable, financially accretive, and durable. Clinically appropriate means the building can deliver the care the resident needs given current acuity mix, licensed capacity, and clinical staffing depth. Operationally supportable means staffing ratios, systems, med-pass load, and workflows can absorb the incremental acuity without eroding quality. Financially accretive means the resident, at contracted rate and true cost to serve, expands contribution margin rather than dilutes it. Durable means projected length of stay, satisfaction trajectory, and clinical stability hold up over the resident lifecycle, not just the first 90 days.

The initial release spans nine phases: Occupancy Command Center; Quality Occupancy Score; Role-Routed Action Center; Move-In Friction Map; Referral Source LTV & Margin; Acuity-Gated Admissions; Resident Churn Risk; Rate Integrity Findings; and AI Occupancy Agent. Together, these phases connect census, acuity, staffing, margin, compliance, resident tenure, referral quality, and rate integrity into one governed operating surface.

The QOS is not an opinion score. It is a composite of twelve measurable components, each with a defined data source, weight, and audit path: acuity-fit index, contribution-margin index, staffing supportability, med-pass load, incident trend, compliance posture, resident tenure, satisfaction trajectory, referral-source quality mix, rate-integrity index, level-of-care accuracy, and durability of care. The score is banded as At Risk, Watch, Stable, or Strong and paired with a directional trend so leaders see not only where a community is, but where it is heading.

Every Quality Occupancy Intelligence output is measurable, auditable, attributable to source rows, and routed through a defined human-approval path. Every model invocation, override, and approval is logged. The suite runs inside the operator’s canonical operating record with row-level security, tenant isolation, and a compliance-audit surface enforced at the database layer.

SeniorCRE is the Operating Infrastructure for Senior Housing & Care. The platform provides an operator-controlled operating record connecting care, labor, finance, compliance, census, NOI, and capital decisions into a single auditable record that humans and governed AI agents can reason against.



SeniorCRE - Quality Occupancy Intelligence for Senior Housing & Care

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