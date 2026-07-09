Recent Semi-Truck Crashes Across Kentucky Highlight Ongoing Safety Concerns on Major Interstates

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC Urges Injured Victims and Families to Know Their Legal Rights

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A troubling pattern of serious semi-truck collisions continues to unfold on Kentucky’s highways, leaving families shattered and communities demanding answers. From the busy corridors of I-64 and I-65 to rural stretches of I-75 and the Purchase Parkway, recent crashes involving large commercial trucks have resulted in catastrophic injuries and tragic fatalities statewide. As investigators work to determine the causes, victims and their families are left navigating physical, emotional, and financial hardship, often with little knowledge of their legal rights.Semi-trucks and tractor-trailers, which can weigh up to 80,000 pounds when fully loaded, pose an outsized danger to other motorists when negligence enters the equation. Fatigued driving, inadequate vehicle maintenance, improper cargo loading, and violations of federal Hours of Service regulations are among the most common contributing factors cited in large-truck crashes.According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), large truck crashes account for a disproportionate share of highway fatalities nationally. It is a trend that Kentucky communities continue to experience firsthand.In the aftermath of these devastating incidents, injured victims and grieving families face mounting medical bills, lost income, and the long road of physical rehabilitation, all while dealing with the emotional toll of trauma. Trucking companies and their insurers are quick to dispatch their own legal and investigative teams to protect their interests. Victims deserve the same level of dedicated advocacy working on their behalf. Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC , a Louisville-based firm whose Kentucky truck accident lawyers boast a proven track record of recovering millions of dollars for truck accident victims throughout the Commonwealth, is urging anyone affected by a recent commercial truck collision to seek legal counsel without delay. The firm understands the full scope of damages victims may be facing, from medical expenses and lost wages to pain and suffering and diminished quality of life, and is committed to maximizing compensation to ensure clients receive the financial resources necessary for their long-term recovery and well-being.Truck accident cases are complex, time-sensitive, and governed by both state and federal regulations. Critical evidence, including electronic logging device (ELD) data, black-box records, driver qualification files, and maintenance logs, can be lost or destroyed if legal action is not initiated promptly. The truck accident attorneys at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC move quickly to preserve evidence, conduct thorough investigations, and build the strongest possible case on behalf of their clients.Leading the firm’s trucking litigation practice is Senior Partner Tyler Thompson, who has been ranked the #1 attorney in Kentucky by Super Lawyers for 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025. This prestigious recognition is earned through a rigorous, multi-phase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations.No family should have to face the aftermath of a catastrophic trucking accident alone. Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC offers free, confidential consultations to victims and their families throughout Kentucky. The firm handles truck accident cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless a recovery is made.About Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSCDolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC is a premier personal injury law firm based in Louisville, Kentucky. With a proven record of recovering millions of dollars for injury victims across the Commonwealth, the firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of individuals harmed by the negligence of commercial trucking companies and their drivers. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact the firm at its Louisville office.

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