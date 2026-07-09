Admissions Open 2026–27 at Padmashree Business school, Padmashree Institute of Management and Sciences (PIMS), Bengaluru

Padmashree Business School (PIMS), Bangalore announces Admissions Open 2026–27 for its MBA program with NAAC A++ accreditation, industry-integrated learning, and placement assistance.

Admissions open for 2026–27 at Padmashree Business School (PIMS), Bangalore. Apply for UG & PG programs with NAAC A++ accreditation and strong placements.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Padmashree Business School (PIMS), one of Bangalore’s leading higher education institutions, has officially announced Admissions Open for the Academic Year 2026–27. Known for its academic excellence, industry-integrated programs, and strong placement ecosystem, PIMS invites aspiring students to apply for its wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Established under the Padmashree Group of Institutions, PIMS has grown into a multi-disciplinary educational hub, offering over 60+ career-oriented programs in life sciences, management, healthcare, commerce, and information technology.

🎓 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗜𝗠𝗦

Founded with a vision to bridge the gap between academia and industry,PBS, PIMS has consistently delivered high-quality, skill-based education for over three decades. The institution is recognized for its holistic learning approach, combining classroom teaching with practical exposure ,gamification ,simulation, research, and industry collaborations.

PIMS holds a prestigious NAAC A++ Accreditation , placing it among the top-tier private institutions in India, and is affiliated with Bangalore University while being recognized by UGC (2F & 12B) and approved by AICTE.

𝗔𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘀

For the academic year 2026–27, the institution offers a focused portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate programs designed to meet current industry and healthcare demands. Key programs include:

⚫ Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

⚫ Master of Business Administration (MBA)

⚫ Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

⚫ Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

⚫ Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

⚫ Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com)

⚫ Master of Commerce (M.Com)

These programs are structured to integrate academic rigor with practical exposure, enabling students to develop domain-specific expertise and industry-relevant competencies.

𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀, 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲

⭐ NAAC A++ Accredited Institution (CGPA 3.58)

⭐ Ranked among Top Private Institutions in India

⭐ Affiliated to Bangalore University

⭐ Approved by AICTE & Government of Karnataka

⭐ Atal Bihari Vajpayee Innovation Center

⭐ Designated Research Centre & DDU-KAUSHAL Kendra

The campus spans 35 acres in Bangalore, offering a technology-enabled, eco-friendly learning environment with digital classrooms, hostels, transport, and sports facilities.

PIMS has consistently been ranked among the Top 50 private colleges in India, highlighting its strong academic reputation and industry trust.

The campus spans 35 acres in Bangalore, offering a technology-enabled, eco-friendly learning environment with digital classrooms, hostels, transport, and sports facilities.

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 & 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

PIMS provides 100% placement assistance through a dedicated training and placement cell. Students are recruited by top companies across industries:

🏢 IT & Tech: Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Accenture

🧬 Biotech & Pharma: Biocon, Himalaya, Sami Labs

🛒 FMCG: Nestlé, Britannia, ITC, HUL

💰 Banking & Finance: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank

📊 Consulting: Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 & 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

⦿ Highest Package: ₹12 LPA

⦿ Average Package: ₹5.5 LPA

𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗕𝗦(𝗣𝗜𝗠𝗦)

⦿ NAAC A++ Accredited Quality Education

⦿ Strong Industry Integration & Skill-Based Learning

⦿ Specialized Courses in High-Demand Fields

⦿ Research Opportunities & Government Collaborations

⦿ Scholarships & Financial Assistance Programs

⦿ Modern Campus with Advanced Facilities

PIMS is also among the select institutions in India recognized under the DDU-KAUSHAL Kendra initiative, focusing on skill-based vocational education aligned with the Skill India Mission.

𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 – 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲–𝟮𝟳

📅 Admissions Open: 2026

🎓 Academic Session: 2026–27

📌 Eligibility: Based on merit & entrance exams (for selected programs)

🖥 Application Mode: Online / Offline

Limited Seats Available – Apply Early to Secure Admission

Students aspiring to build a successful career in Biotechnology, Management, IT, Healthcare, or Commerce can now take the first step toward their future with PIMS one of the best colleges in Bangalore for career-focused education.

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