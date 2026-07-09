Dr. Shirley Ferguson Releases “Kingdom Mind Renewal”

Kingdom Mind Renewal: “Win the War in Your Mind: Break Strongholds, Silence Anxiety, and Live in Kingdom Peace by Shirley Ferguson

New faith-based guide helps believers break mental strongholds, silence anxiety, and live in Kingdom peace through Scripture-centered renewal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shirley Ferguson, Apostle, Bible teacher, entrepreneur, and founder, announces the release of Kingdom Mind Renewal: Win the War in Your Mind, Break Strongholds, Silence Anxiety, and Live in Kingdom Peace, the newest addition to her Kingdom Living Collection. Written for believers seeking biblical answers to anxiety, emotional struggles, and spiritual instability, the book offers practical, Scripture-centered guidance for developing a renewed mind and a stronger walk with Christ.

Drawing from biblical teaching and real-world ministry application, Kingdom Mind Renewal provides a clear framework for identifying mental strongholds, replacing harmful beliefs with God’s truth, and establishing daily habits that promote spiritual growth. Each chapter includes New King James Version Scriptures, biblical examples, reflection questions, focused prayers, faith declarations, and Kingdom Action Plans designed to help readers apply biblical principles to everyday life.

The book reflects Dr. Ferguson’s long-standing commitment to equipping believers to renew their minds, understand their Kingdom identity, and walk in purpose, authority, and biblical truth. Recognizing that many faithful Christians continue to struggle with fear, condemnation, distraction, and emotional cycles, she emphasizes that lasting victory begins with the renewal of the mind and is strengthened through consistent biblical thinking and intentional dependence on God’s truth.

Beyond addressing mental and emotional challenges, Kingdom Mind Renewal highlights the relationship between renewed thinking, spiritual peace, and purposeful living. Readers are guided to understand how forgiveness, prayer, disciplined thought life, and biblical confession work together to cultivate emotional freedom and greater spiritual stability. By focusing on Kingdom principles rather than temporary solutions, the book presents a practical roadmap for sustained personal and spiritual growth.

Kingdom Mind Renewal is written for believers who desire to deepen their faith while overcoming anxiety, fear, stress, and unhealthy thinking patterns. Whether used for personal study, small group discussion, or devotional reflection, it offers accessible biblical teaching that equips readers to develop healthier spiritual habits and confidently walk in God’s peace, purpose, and truth.

An established author and ministry leader, Dr. Shirley Ferguson serves as an apostle and Bible teacher known for equipping believers through preaching, teaching, mentorship, and practical discipleship resources. As an entrepreneur and founder, she leads initiatives designed to strengthen spiritual maturity and Kingdom living in everyday life. Her books are part of the Kingdom Living Collection, a growing body of work that includes additional titles beyond Kingdom Mind Renewal, created to help readers build a consistent, Scripture-grounded lifestyle marked by identity, authority, and transformation.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0bN6pMMk

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