Enhertu Market Key Players, Competitive Intelligence, and Expansion Strategies

Enhertu Market Report 2026 Competitors

The Business Research Company's Enhertu Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The enhertu market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical companies and specialized oncology therapy developers. Companies are focusing on antibody-drug conjugate innovation, expansion across multiple cancer indications, precision medicine approaches, clinical development advancements, and targeted therapy optimization to strengthen market presence and address evolving oncology treatment standards. Emphasis on therapeutic effectiveness, broader patient eligibility, treatment safety improvements, regulatory expansion, and biomarker-driven oncology approaches remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving oncology therapeutics ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Enhertu Market?

•According to our research, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 67% market share. The company’s oncology portfolio, which is directly involved in the enhertu market, provides targeted antibody-drug conjugate therapies that support precision oncology treatment strategies, clinical expansion opportunities, therapeutic innovation, and treatment advancement across HER2-positive and HER2-low cancer segments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Enhertu Market?

Major companies operating in the enhertu market are Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc.

How Concentrated Is The Enhertu Market?

•The market is highly concentrated, with the top 2 players accounting for 100% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects significant clinical development and regulatory barriers, driven by complex biologic manufacturing requirements, targeted oncology research investments, intellectual property protection, and the need for extensive clinical validation capabilities. Leading players such as Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and AstraZeneca Plc. hold notable market shares through strategic oncology collaborations, established commercialization networks, strong clinical development expertise, and continued advancements in antibody-drug conjugate technologies. As demand for precision oncology therapies, expanded cancer treatment applications, biomarker-guided approaches, and next-generation targeted therapeutics increases, pipeline expansion, strategic alliances, and indication development are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oDaiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (67%)

oAstraZeneca Plc (33%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Enhertu Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the enhertu market include FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, AGC Biologics, Lonza Group, Samsung Biologics, Catalent Inc., WuXi Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Merck KGaA, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Evonik Industries AG, CordenPharma International, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Recipharm AB, Asymchem Laboratories, Sai Life Sciences Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Alcami Corporation, Danaher Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Enhertu Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the enhertu market include Cencora Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, Anda Inc., Oncology Supply, Besse Medical, FFF Enterprises Inc., Smith Drug Company, CuraScript SD, ASD Healthcare, Medline Industries LP, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Value Drug Company, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Specialty Health, Cardinal Health Specialty Pharmaceutical Distribution, BioCareSD, McKesson Plasma and Biologics LLC, ASD Specialty Healthcare.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Enhertu Market?

•Major end users in the enhertu market include MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Stanford Health Care, Mass General Cancer Center, City of Hope, Cedars-Sinai Cancer, Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Gustave Roussy, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, National Cancer Center Hospital Japan, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Tata Memorial Hospital.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Clinical trial expansion is transforming the enhertu market by broadening treatment indications, strengthening clinical evidence generation, and supporting targeted oncology applications across multiple cancer types.

•Example: In April 2024, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and AstraZeneca Plc. announced results from the DESTINY-Breast06 Phase 3 trial for ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), evaluating its use in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-low metastatic breast cancer patients following endocrine therapy treatment.

•Its statistically significant progression-free survival improvement, expansion into additional oncology indications, and advancement of HER2-targeted treatment strategies strengthen therapeutic value, support precision medicine adoption, and reinforce future market expansion opportunities.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Expansion Of HER2-Targeted Therapies Across Multiple Cancer Indications

•Clinical Trial Advancements Strengthening Oncology Treatment Applications

•Strategic Collaborations Accelerating Antibody-Drug Conjugate Development

•Precision Medicine Integration Enhancing Personalized Cancer Treatment Approaches

•Regulatory Label Expansions Supporting Broader Patient Access And Adoption

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enhertu-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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