Jeremiah Isaiah Cain Releases “Restored,” a Christian Memoir on Adoption, Mental Health, and Finding Purpose in Faith

Restored: A Journey through Adoption and Mental Health that lead to My Purpose by Jeremiah Isaiah Cain

The inspiring new memoir shares a candid journey through identity, mental health challenges, and spiritual restoration.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremiah Isaiah Cain announces the release of Restored: A Journey through Adoption and Mental Health that Led to My Purpose, a deeply personal Christian memoir that chronicles his path through adoption, mental health challenges, and spiritual transformation. As conversations around mental well-being and faith continue to expand, Restored offers an authentic account of perseverance, healing, and discovering purpose through a relationship with God.

In Restored, Jeremiah openly shares the experiences that shaped his life, including learning later in life that he was adopted while navigating diagnoses such as ADHD, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and ongoing identity struggles. Rather than focusing solely on hardship, the memoir illustrates how faith, personal reflection, and spiritual renewal became central to overcoming adversity.

Jeremiah’s decision to write Restored grew from a desire to encourage others facing silent battles that often remain hidden beneath outward success. Raised in a Christian home and pursuing a career in information technology, he found himself wrestling with emotional, mental, and spiritual challenges that ultimately redirected his life and deepened his dependence on God.

Jeremiah also recounts seasons when his mental health challenges escalated to the point that he felt he had “lost my mind.” During those periods, he acted out in ways he did not recognize as himself and ultimately spent time in mental health facilities across the United States. He shares these moments with honesty to underscore the seriousness of mental illness, the complexity of recovery, and the hope that can still be found when life feels beyond repair.

As part of that same turbulent chapter, Jeremiah describes encounters with the FBI and the Secret Service—experiences that intensified the consequences of his instability and forced him to confront how far things had spiraled. In Restored, these events are presented not for shock value but as a sober reminder of how quickly untreated or worsening mental health can impact every area of life, and how restoration can still be possible through accountability, support, and faith.

Beyond recounting personal experiences, Restored explores themes of identity, resilience, forgiveness, and God’s purpose in the midst of life’s unexpected circumstances. Jeremiah’s journey illustrates that labels and difficult diagnoses do not define a person’s future and that faith can provide lasting hope through even the most challenging seasons.

Restored is written for readers seeking encouragement through authentic stories of perseverance, Christian faith, and emotional healing. It will resonate with individuals navigating mental health challenges, questions of identity, adoption experiences, or spiritual uncertainty, and it may also offer valuable insight for churches, ministry leaders, and support groups looking to better understand and support those who are struggling.

Through Restored, Jeremiah offers readers a heartfelt reminder that healing, purpose, and renewed identity remain possible through faith and perseverance.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0c6DSZJw

https://www.jeremiahisaiahcain.com

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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