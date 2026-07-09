Defense Electronics Market share

The Business Research Company's Defense Electronics Market Industry Analysis, Leading Companies, and Expansion Potential

Expected to grow to $317.67 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The defense electronics market is dominated by a mix of global aerospace and defense contractors, specialized electronic warfare system providers, and advanced military sensor and communication technology companies. Companies are focusing on next-generation radar systems, electronic warfare solutions, secure communication networks, advanced surveillance and targeting systems, and integrated command-and-control electronics to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent defense performance and security standards. Emphasis on battlefield situational awareness, interoperability across defense platforms, cybersecurity resilience, and integration of AI-enabled decision support systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving defense electronics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Defense Electronics Market?

•According to our research, Raytheon Technologies Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The defense electronics division of the company, which is directly involved in the defense electronics market, provides a wide range of radar systems, electronic warfare solutions, avionics electronics, secure communication systems, and integrated sensor technologies that support military surveillance, targeting, command-and-control, and mission-critical defense operations.

Who Are The Major Players In The Defense Electronics Market?

Major companies operating in the defense electronics market are Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, Airbus Defence & Space GmbH, Saab AB, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Hensoldt AG, Bharat Electronics Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Textron Inc., Serco Group plc, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, Data Patterns Ltd., The Boeing Company, Controp Precision Technologies, Terma A/S.

How Concentrated Is The Defense Electronics Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent defense procurement standards, high security and compliance requirements, advanced system integration complexity, and the need for reliability in mission-critical military operations and electronic warfare environments. Leading players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, Airbus Defence & Space GmbH, Saab AB, General Dynamics Corporation, and Elbit Systems Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified defense electronics portfolios, established government and defense partnerships, global supply and integration networks, and continuous innovation in radar systems, electronic warfare solutions, secure communications, and advanced sensor technologies. As demand for next-generation battlefield awareness systems, integrated command-and-control electronics, and resilient electronic warfare capabilities grows, strategic collaborations, technological innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oRaytheon Technologies Corporation (1%)

oLockheed Martin Corporation (1%)

oThales Group (1%)

oNorthrop Grumman Corporation (1%)

oL3Harris Technologies Inc. (1%)

oBAE Systems plc (1%)

oAirbus Defence & Space GmbH (1%)

oSaab AB (1%)

oGeneral Dynamics Corporation (0.3%)

oElbit Systems Ltd. (0.3%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Defense Electronics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12441&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Defense Electronics Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the defense electronics market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Saab AB, Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Safran S.A., ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Bharat Electronics Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, DRDO India.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Defense Electronics Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the defense electronics market include DLA Land and Maritime Defense Logistics Agency, Aviation Supply Corporation, Aviall Services Inc., Wesco International Defense Division, Arrow Electronics Defense Solutions, Avnet Defense and Aerospace Solutions, TTI Inc. Defense Supply Chain, Future Electronics Defense Division, RS Group plc Defense Supplies, Allied Electronics and Automation Defense Unit, DigiKey Defense and Aerospace, Mouser Electronics Defense Division, Farnell Global Defense Solutions, Ingram Micro Defense Solutions, Tech Data Defense Distribution, ScanSource Government and Defense, EET Group Defense Supply, Anixter Defense Communications Supply, Smiths Interconnect Distribution, Collins Aerospace Supply Chain, Boeing Distribution Services Inc., Airbus Helicopters Supply Division.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Defense Electronics Market?

•Major end users in the defense electronics market include United States Department of Defense, Ministry of Defence United Kingdom, Ministry of Defence India, NATO Support and Procurement Agency, United States Army, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, Defence Research and Development Organisation India, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army, French Ministry of Armed Forces, German Bundeswehr, Australian Department of Defence, Japan Ministry of Defense, Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense, Israel Ministry of Defense, Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Turkish Armed Forces, Canadian Department of National Defence, Singapore Ministry of Defence, Italian Ministry of Defence, Spanish Ministry of Defence.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Helmet-integrated AI command systems are transforming the defense electronics market by enhancing battlefield situational awareness, improving threat prioritization, and enabling faster real-time decision-making.

•Example: In October 2025, Anduril Industries launched EagleEye, an AI-powered helmet and visor system providing soldiers with real-time battlefield data overlays.

•Its system, powered by the Lattice AI platform, integrates augmented reality displays and sensor fusion to enhance coordination, reduce equipment load, and improve tactical decision-making efficiency.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Defense Electronics Enhancing Communication And Surveillance

•Leveraging Radar And Sensor Systems Improving Detection And Mission Effectiveness

•Expanding Defense Infrastructure Strengthening Command And Control

•Integrating AI Signal Processing Enhancing Accuracy And Decision Making

Access The Detailed Defense Electronics Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-electronics-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.