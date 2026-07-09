Chess Master and Author James Eade of Addicts in Recovery United Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing liver failure, James Eade found himself at a crossroad. In 2016, a lifetime of high achievement, acute self-reflection and hidden personal battles collided beneath the bright lights of a hospital emergency room. Though he didn’t know it at the time, this crisis would become the unlikely catalyst for Eade’s renewed sense of purpose. Today, he is the founder of Addicts in Recovery United, a published author and a passionate advocate for open conversations about addiction and recovery.

Eade’s willingness to speak candidly the childhood trauma, coping mechanisms and family dysfunctions that helped shape him is at the core of his advocacy. “I got a second chance and I don’t think I’ll get a third,” Eade shares. “My experience caused me to rededicate my life.” His mission now is simple and direct: to remove the stigma surrounding addiction and create space for honest discussion.

Addiction in America: Numbers Too Big to Ignore

Eade points to a startling statistic: 48 million Americans suffer from addiction, and with overdose deaths and alcohol-related fatalities numbering in the tens of thousands annually, too many stories remain shrouded by silence. Eade believes this silence is rooted in shame. “Children get a subtle but powerful message while growing up,” he explains. “‘It’s not a problem if you don’t talk about it. And if you talk about it, you’re the problem.’”

He attributes this hush-hush culture to widespread trauma. Drawing from both personal experience and extensive work with others, Eade highlights how unrecognized and untreated childhood dysfunction and trauma leads to adult coping mechanisms, including substance use. “What those suffering from addiction have in common is much more important than what’s different about us,” he shares.

From Chess Master to Recovery Advocate

Before founding Addicts in Recovery United, Eade achieved national recognition in the world of chess. He was a national master, author of multiple bestselling books on chess and held leadership roles in several chess organizations. Yet, despite these accomplishments, Eade describes his inner life as marked by feelings of alienation and self-doubt, a reality that was masked by his outward success.

“Chess gave me structure and rules when so much else didn’t make sense,” he reflects. But even the discipline of chess could not insulate him forever from the consequences of addiction. Eade’s story took a dramatic turn when liver failure forced him to confront both his mortality and his need for help.

He describes the night that changed his life as “a spiritual awakening.” After being told by his doctor that continuing to drink would result in imminent death, Eade finally accepted that he could not win this match on willpower alone. “I was a go-it-alone guy. Chess, cross-country, track are all one-person games. But what I found, and what I never expected, was that I needed a community. I used to think if I couldn’t use drugs or alcohol, I wouldn’t have any more fun,” Eade laughs. “But I’m having more fun now than I ever did before.”

He also speaks to the importance of vibrations, the positive energy we emit and receive, often without awareness. “People may not always hear what they need in words, but they feel your presence. Joy is more sustainable than chasing ecstasy. With sobriety, I finally feel joy.”

The Power of Community and Conversation

From his hospital bed, Eade dove into recovery, discovering the value of mutual support groups and a network of resources that include, but are not limited to, Alcoholics Anonymous. “There are many paths to recovery,” Eade insists. He draws attention to programs such as Refuge Recovery and Recovery Dharma, both of which take a Buddhist approach, along with Yoga and the 12 Steps, which distills insights from ancient Vedic philosophy. He also spotlights options like Medically Assisted Recovery and MARA (Medication-Assisted Recovery Anonymous) to help others find a solution suited to their unique needs. “If one approach doesn’t work, do not give up. Do not despair. Keep searching,” Eade advises.

Through Addicts in Recovery United and his podcast AIRU.tv, Eade creates platforms for these conversations, amplifying diverse voices and perspectives. His message: “Speak up. Speak out. You’re not alone. There is a community waiting for you.”

Author, Speaker, Advocate

In “Freedom: Your Path to Recovery,” Eade offers alternative, holistic methods for conquering addiction. In contrast, “No Blame, No Shame” is Eade’s deeply personal memoir, showing how chess provided the mental structure and purpose necessary to escape his darkest moments of dependency. Together, the two books combine practical self-directed recovery strategies with heartfelt inspiration to help others find lasting healing and hope on their own terms.

About James Eade and Addicts in Recovery United

James Eade is an accomplished published author, educator and founder of Addicts in Recovery United, a community dedicated to breaking the silence and stigma around addiction. AIRU.tv features podcasts and interviews on a wide range of recovery topics for everyone seeking information, support and solidarity around recovery. Eade’s books, podcasts and advocacy remind us all that hope and healing are possible and that no one needs to walk the path to recovery alone.

Close Up Radio recently featured James Eade, Chess Master and founder of Addicts in Recovery United, in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday July 7th at 2pm Eastern, and with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 14th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-chess-master-and/id1785721253?i=1000775939771

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-chess-master-and-author-james-eade-of-addicts-in-recovery-united-338412942

https://open.spotify.com/episode/36BpxZjbpquembiyr33gEx

For more information about James Eade and The Eade Foundation, please visit https://airu.tv/

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