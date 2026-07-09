Between a Rock and a Hard Place Explores Moral Courage During the Nazi Occupation of the Netherlands

Between a Rock and a Hard Place A Dutch Policeman Fighting the Nazi Occupation by Johanna van Zanten

Johanna van Zanten brings World War II history to life through a novel that examines duty, resistance, and the difficult choices faced under occupation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when many readers are once again asking what it means to stand firm under pressure, Johanna van Zanten’s historical novel, Between a Rock and a Hard Place: A Dutch Policeman Fighting the Nazi Occupation, continues to find relevance with audiences drawn to stories of courage, conscience, and moral responsibility.

Set in the Netherlands during World War II, the novel follows Jacob van Noorden, a Dutch military policeman assigned to lead a crew in a rural town near the German border. When German forces invade and occupy the region, Jacob and his colleagues are ordered by the Dutch government to remain at their posts. What begins as a duty to serve quickly becomes a far more complicated struggle, as Jacob is forced to navigate Nazi influence, public pressure, personal loyalty, and the growing conflict between obedience and conscience.

Rather than presenting World War II only through the lens of battles and military campaigns, Between a Rock and a Hard Place examines the human cost of occupation through the eyes of one man trying to do what is right in a world where right and wrong are no longer safely separated. The novel explores the difficult space between survival and resistance, duty and morality, silence and action. The story becomes even more personal through Jacob’s own family life. With a German-born wife, a mother-in-law who openly supports Hitler, and a brother-in-law aligned with the Dutch Nazi Party, Jacob’s conflict is not limited to the streets, the police force, or the public consequences of war. It reaches into his home, his relationships, and the people closest to him.

Van Zanten’s novel speaks to readers who wonder how ordinary people respond when history presses in around them. Its power lies not only in its historical setting but in the questions it raises for today: What does courage look like when the cost is real? How does a person remain honest when the world rewards compromise? And when overwhelming forces demand silence, what does it mean to take a stand?

Between a Rock and a Hard Place will appeal to readers of historical fiction, World War II literature, European history, resistance stories, and character-driven novels centered on ethical complexity. Through Jacob’s journey, van Zanten offers a compelling reminder that courage is not always loud or dramatic. Sometimes, it is found in the quiet decisions made by people who refuse to surrender their conscience.

Readers who order the book directly from Histria Books can receive a 30% discount through August 31.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0bGHqo1Z

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