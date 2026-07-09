chainfuelz Launches chainfuelz Studio, an Enterprise Platform for Digital Twins and Digital Ownership

chainfuelz studio

New AI-assisted platform enables organizations to transform existing business data into Digital Twins, intelligently deploy Digital Ownership on Solana

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- chainfuelz today announced the launch of chainfuelz Studio, a new enterprise platform that enables organizations to create, deploy, and manage Digital Twins and Digital Ownership through an intuitive AI-assisted workflow built on the Solana blockchain.Rather than requiring businesses to redesign operations or learn blockchain technology, chainfuelz Studio begins with the systems organizations already use. Companies can import spreadsheets and existing business data, allowing the platform to intelligently organize information, create Digital Twins, recommend the appropriate Studio Blueprint, and generate a collaborative Workspace ready for review and approval.Every project begins with a Digital Twin—a secure digital representation of a physical or digital asset. A Digital Twin can represent virtually anything, including products, inventory, luxury goods, athlete NIL, music catalogs, commodities, private company ownership, or entire portfolios of assets. Depending on a company's objectives, a Digital Twin may represent a single asset, a collection, a batch of inventory, or a broader ownership structure.Unlike traditional tokenization platforms that apply a one-size-fits-all approach, chainfuelz Studio intelligently recommends the appropriate Studio Blueprint based on each organization's business goals. Whether authenticating products, managing inventory, licensing intellectual property, organizing shareholder records, or creating new digital commerce experiences, the platform adapts to the business rather than forcing businesses to adapt to blockchain.A key feature of chainfuelz Studio is its Deployment Estimator, giving organizations immediate visibility into estimated deployment and platform costs before launching a project. By removing cost uncertainty early in the planning process, businesses can confidently evaluate Digital Ownership initiatives before deploying a single Digital Twin.Following approval, organizations can deploy Digital Ownership on Solana while chainfuelz Studio manages the underlying blockchain infrastructure. The platform also generates branded Published Portals that can be deployed to a company's own domain using chainfuelz's existing DNS and deployment infrastructure, allowing employees, partners, investors, customers, and other authorized users to securely access Digital Twins through role-based permissions and wallet authentication.Built on Solana, chainfuelz Studio combines collaborative Workspaces, Digital Twins, Studio Blueprints, Registry, Deployment Estimator, lifecycle management, enterprise permissions, and branded publishing tools into a single operating environment for Digital Ownership.The launch of chainfuelz Studio further expands upon the company's previously announced patent-pending intellectual property relating to authenticated digital wallets, programmable entitlements, Digital Ownership, AI-enabled rights management, connected device authentication, and blockchain-powered media and digital asset management."Businesses shouldn't have to redesign their operations to adopt blockchain," said Patrick Maddren, Chief Executive Officer of chainfuelz. "Blockchain should adapt to the business—not the other way around. We built chainfuelz Studio so organizations can simply import the data they already have, use AI to create Digital Twins, receive the right Studio Blueprint, estimate deployment costs before they begin, and publish branded Digital Ownership experiences without needing blockchain expertise. We believe every product, business, piece of intellectual property, and real-world asset will eventually have a Digital Twin."As its first enterprise deployment, Lookhu , an AI-powered streaming television platform, will begin utilizing chainfuelz Studio to create and manage Digital Twins across its growing music and media library, supporting digital ownership records, AI rights management, licensing workflows, and future digital commerce initiatives.chainfuelz believes Digital Twins will become the digital representation of products, assets, intellectual property, and ownership, helping organizations manage authentication, licensing, inventory, and collaboration through a single enterprise platform.About chainfuelzchainfuelz develops enterprise software that simplifies blockchain adoption through wallet infrastructure, Digital Twins, Digital Ownership, and no-code deployment tools. Built on Solana, the company's technology enables organizations to create secure digital representations of physical and digital assets while publishing branded Digital Ownership experiences without requiring blockchain expertise.

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