OneQuest Health Opens Louisville Outpatient Center Amid Statewide Mental Health Shortages

OneQuest Health Board President Robert Simmons (center left) cuts the ceremonial ribbon alongside CEO Rick Wurth (center right), who holds the official mayoral proclamation declaring July 8, 2026, as "OneQuest Health Grand Opening Day" in Louisville, Ky.

We have to partner very effectively with the city, with our state elected officials, with our hospital systems, with fellow not-for-profits, and certainly with the business community.” — Rick Wurth, CEO of OneQuest Health

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneQuest Health officially marked the opening of its brand-new outpatient behavioral health office in Louisville , expanding vital mental health and substance use services to Jefferson County at a critical juncture for Kentucky’s healthcare landscape.Yesterday’s grand opening celebration comes as mental health remains a pressing topic across Louisville, complicated by systemic Medicaid funding cuts and workforce shortages that have left thousands of Kentuckians struggling to access timely care.The grand opening began at 11:00 a.m. at Kosair for Kids on Eastern Parkway with public remarks and networking among civic leaders, healthcare advocates, and community partners. Following the formal presentations, attendees gathered down the road at OneQuest Health’s new clinic inside the Medical Arts Building (1169 Eastern Parkway, Suite G-58) for an open house, facility tour, and light refreshments.Located in the heart of Louisville, the fully operational clinic is already accepting patients with no wait list. The location offers individual, couples, and family therapy, alongside intensive outpatient programming, family preservation services, and telehealth options.Community and organizational leaders took to the podium to share remarks on the importance of expanding behavioral health infrastructure in Jefferson County.Rick Wurth, CEO of OneQuest Health“One of the things we’re committed to is catalytic partnerships. We have to partner very effectively with the city, with our state elected officials, with our hospital systems, with fellow not-for-profits, and certainly with the business community, otherwise we are not going to be able to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”Dr. Mariya Leyderman, Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Mayor’s Office of Behavioral Health“We are really grateful that we have another place for mental health…Behavioral health isn’t you go and cry in a therapist’s chair. Behavioral health is part of a city and a structure; it’s part of an entire system. If we don’t do behavioral health right, we can’t really do anything in a community or city right. So, I think it’s just great that behavioral health is being recognized for where it needs to be, which is the front line.”Robert Simmons, OneQuest Health Board President“The story of OneQuest Health has never been simply about opening buildings. It’s about opening doors to opportunity, to healing, to hope and to healthier futures. From one location in 2010 to five today, our growth has been guided by clear strategic vision – be proactive, embrace integrated care, advance equity and build catalytic partnerships.”Addressing the Medicaid Access Gap in KentuckyThe opening of OneQuest Health’s Louisville office comes during an unprecedented squeeze on Kentucky's mental health safety net.Across the Commonwealth:• 3.4 million Kentuckians live in federally designated mental health professional shortage areas.• 70% of adults with substance use disorders in Kentucky do not receive treatment.• 54% of youth suffering from major depression go without care, while 10.7% of children and adolescents sought emergency room care for mental health crises in 2023 alone.These gaps are exacerbated by significant reductions in federal and state Medicaid funding. Kentucky is projected to lose nearly $2 billion in federal Medicaid funding over the next decade, putting dozens of rural hospitals at risk of closure and forcing health systems statewide to scale back essential services. Because Medicaid covers 57% of all emergency department visits in Kentucky related to mental health and substance use diagnoses, provider cuts threaten to push the existing emergency care system past its breaking point.Formerly known as CHNK Behavioral Health, OneQuest Health has served the region for nearly 150 years. The organization's strategic expansion into Louisville represents a broader movement away from reactive crisis care toward an integrated model combining mental and physical wellness.To maintain financial sustainability while serving low-income and Medicaid-enrolled patients, the nonprofit mental health organization operates through a hybrid public-private structure. In addition to traditional clinical services, the organization offers wellness programming, Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) for local businesses, and life coaching—allowing commercial revenue streams to subsidize care for vulnerable populations. Recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ inclusion, the new Louisville outpatient clinic aims to provide a welcoming space for patients of all backgrounds.Residents seeking services or more information about the new Louisville outpatient office can visit www.onequesthealth.org or email info@onequesthealth.org.About OneQuest HealthOneQuest Health is dedicated to transforming America’s health by championing a proactive, integrated approach to physical and mental well-being. Built on the nearly 150-year legacy of CHNK Behavioral Health, OneQuest Health empowers individuals and communities to move beyond reactive care, fostering healthier, more resilient lives through a scalable, sustainable, and empathy-driven system of care. For fiscal year 2026, OneQuest Health, is on track to perform 50,000 treatment services, representing 7,000 client impacts across Kentucky and parts of Ohio and Indiana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.