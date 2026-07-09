Engineering Plastics Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Engineering Plastics Market Competitive Landscape, Market Leaders, and Industry Transformation Trends

Expected to grow to $192.42 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The engineering plastics market is dominated by a mix of global chemical manufacturers, polymer producers, and specialized materials solution providers. Companies are focusing on high-performance polymer development, lightweight and durable material formulations, enhanced thermal and chemical resistance properties, and sustainable and recyclable plastic solutions to strengthen market presence and expand adoption across automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, and consumer applications. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving materials and advanced polymers sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Engineering Plastics Market?

•According to our research, BASF SE led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The engineering plastics division of the company, which is directly involved in the engineering plastics market provides a wide range of high-performance polymers, thermoplastics, and specialty plastic materials. It also offers solutions to support automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, and consumer applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Engineering Plastics Market?

Major companies operating in the engineering plastics market are BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Covestro AG, LG Chem Ltd., Celanese Corporation, LANXESS AG, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corporation, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., LOTTE Chemical Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, KOLON Industries Inc., Ube Industries Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Chi Mei Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RTP Company.

How Concentrated Is The Engineering Plastics Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 26% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by high-performance material requirements, complex polymer processing technologies, compliance with environmental and safety regulations, and the need for consistent quality and durability in end-use applications. Leading players such as BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Covestro AG, LG Chem Ltd., Celanese Corporation, LANXESS AG, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Chemical Company hold notable market shares through diversified engineering plastics portfolios, strong global production and supply networks, established partnerships across automotive, electrical and electronics, and industrial sectors, and continuous innovation in high-performance polymer technologies. As demand for lightweight, durable, and sustainable material solutions grows across end-use industries, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and capacity expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oBASF SE (7%)

oSaudi Basic Industries Corporation (7%)

oDuPont de Nemours Inc. (4%)

oCovestro AG (4%)

oLG Chem Ltd. (1%)

oCelanese Corporation (1%)

oLANXESS AG (1%)

oSolvay S.A. (1%)

oEvonik Industries AG (0.4%)

oDow Chemical Company (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Engineering Plastics Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the engineering plastics market BASF SE, Covestro AG, SABIC, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Lanxess AG, Evonik Industries AG, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, DSM Firmenich AG, Reliance Industries Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., RTP Company, Ube Industries Limited.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Engineering Plastics Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the engineering plastics market include Brenntag SE, IMCD N.V., Univar Solutions Inc., Azelis Group N.V., Ravago Group, Biesterfeld AG, Helm AG, Nexeo Plastics LLC, Albis Plastic GmbH, PolymerSource Inc., PolyOne Distribution Network, Redox Pty Ltd., Barentz International B.V., Stockmeier Group, Ter Plastics Polymer Group, Tricon Energy Inc., Ashland Distribution Company, Plastribution Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Engineering Plastics Market?

•Major end users in the engineering plastics market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Stellantis N.V., Tesla Inc., Airbus SE, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Bosch Group, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Sony Group Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Advanced precision manufacturing capabilities are transforming the engineering plastics market by enabling microfluidic components, improving fluid control, and supporting high-performance life sciences applications.

•Example: In February 2026, Tsubaki Nakashima launched microfluidic plate manufacturing under its Engineered Plastic Components business with UK-based production support.

•Its cleanroom-enabled production, biocompatible materials, and precision injection molding enhance design flexibility, product quality, and efficiency for diagnostics and biopharmaceutical applications.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Engineering Plastics Technologies Supporting High Performance Applications

•Leveraging Polymer Formulations Improving Strength And Thermal Stability

•Expanding Manufacturing Infrastructure Strengthening Industrial Applications

•Integrating AI Material Design Enhancing Precision And Efficiency

Access The Detailed Engineering Plastics Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-plastics-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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