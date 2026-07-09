China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Other International Organizations in Switzerland Ambassador Jia Guide Meets with H.E. Ambassador Seongmee Yoon, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea

On July 2, 2026, H.E. Ambassador Jia Guide, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, met with H.E. Ambassador Seongmee Yoon, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea.

Ambassador Jia Guide stated that, China and the ROK are strategic cooperative partners. The leaders of both countries conducted mutual visits, bringing the China-ROK relations forward along the track of sound development. Guided by the consensus reached by the two heads of state, China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the ROK across multiple fields in Geneva , practice true multilateralism and improve the global governance.

Ambassador Seongmee Yoon stated that, the ROK attaches great importance to its relations with China and is willing to work with China to actively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in Geneva, cement the momentum of a full recovery of bilateral ties, and jointly uphold multilateralism and sound functioning of the international system.