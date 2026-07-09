Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan Attends the Kenya School of Government Centenary Celebration

On July 6, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Guo Haiyan attended the Kenya School of Government Centenary Celebration, participated in the “ High Policy Dialogue on Economic Prosperity and Constructive Engagement” and shared China’s achievements and experience in economic and social development.

Amb. Guo noted that this year marks the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).The CPC has led the Chinese people to create the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability. The leadership of the CPC is the fundamental guarantee for China’s development. Adhering to a people-centered approach is the source of strength for China’s development. The formulation and implementation of scientific development plans provides the institutional framework for China’s development. Innovation-driven is the key to sustained growth and long-term resilience for China’s development. China is willing to enhance synergy with Kenya on development strategies, advance mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, deepen exchanges on governance, and become fellow passengers and good friends on the road to modernization.