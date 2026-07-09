Chinese Consul General in Chicago Wang Baodong Attends “Amazing Shanghai” City Branding Campaign

On July 2, Consul General Wang Baodong delivered remarks at the Book Launch of Discover Shanghai: Citywalk Along Suzhou Creek and “Amazing Shanghai” City Branding Campaign.

Consul General Wang noted that over the 105 years since the founding of the Communist Party of China, the Party has led the Chinese people in opening up the correct path for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, creating the two great miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. The successful meeting between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state in May provided strategic guidance for bilateral relations. Both sides should work together to advance exchanges and cooperation across various fields, translating the consensus reached by the heads of state into specific policies and practical measures. He expressed the hope that Shanghai and Chicago would further deepen their sister-city cooperation, and encouraged more Americans to visit China, so as to inject fresh momentum into the development of our overall bilateral relationship with more and more win-win results achieved.

Chen Yiqun, Director of the Information Office of the Shanghai Municipality, attended the event. Chinese and American VIP guests jointly unveiled the new book Discover Shanghai: Citywalk Along Suzhou Creek.