Chinese Embassy in Belgium Hosts Sino-Belgian Youth & Student Exchange Event & Farewell Ceremony for Participants of 2026 Study-in-China Programs and Summer Camps

On July 2nd, the Chinese Embassy in Belgium held China-Belgium Youth & Exchange Event with the theme of “Encounter China - Brings out the Best in You”.

H. E. Ambassador Fei Shengchao said in his address that today’s China enjoys a thriving economy, has a new and open drive for innovation. China boasts a vibrant and flourishing culture and education. All this has made China a remarkable country. This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Belgium. We hope that the young people of China and Belgium can get along with and learn from each other.

Rector of VUB Jan Danckaert and Chef of the Service Asia-Pacific of WBI Aboubacar Charkaoui attended the event and offered their blessings to the Chinese and Belgian youths. The President of the European Guanxi Youth Network Rene Neumann, global champion of the 19th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition Lucas Deckers, and Nicolas Godelet, a renowned architect in Belgium, shared their experiences of studying and living in China as excellent representatives of international students who had studied in China. At the event, the Chinese and Belgian youths presented a variety of wonderful artistic performances. Representatives of teachers and students from various Belgian universities and friends from all walks of life in Belgium, totaling 200 people, participated in the event.