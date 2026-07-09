Construction Equipment Rental Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Construction Equipment Rental Market Competitive Scenario, Business Opportunities, and Strategic Outlook

Expected to grow to $142.91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The construction equipment rental market is dominated by a mix of large global rental service providers and regional fleet management companies offering diversified equipment portfolios across construction, infrastructure, industrial, and utility applications. Companies are focusing on fleet modernization, telematics-enabled equipment monitoring, flexible rental models, digital platform integration, and expansion of regional rental networks to strengthen market presence and address evolving contractor requirements. Emphasis on equipment availability, operational reliability, cost efficiency, asset utilization optimization, and adherence to environmental and safety standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, service differentiation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving construction and infrastructure development ecosystem.



Which Market Player Is Leading The Construction Equipment Rental Market?

•According to our research, United Rentals Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s equipment rentals segment, which is directly involved in the construction equipment rental market, provides a broad portfolio of earthmoving equipment, aerial work platforms, material handling machinery, power and HVAC solutions, and trench safety equipment that support project execution efficiency, operational flexibility, equipment accessibility, and productivity enhancement across residential, commercial, and industrial construction applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Construction Equipment Rental Market?

Major companies operating in the construction equipment rental market are United Rentals Inc., Ashtead Group plc, Sunbelt Rentals Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Loxam Group, Kanamoto Co Ltd., Cramo Group, Maxim Crane Works LLP, Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC, NES Rentals Holdings Inc., H&E Equipment Services Inc., Boels Rentals NV, BigRentz Inc., Ahern Rentals Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Romco Equipment Co. LLC, Speedy Hire plc, Ramirent PLC, Nikken Corporation, Taiyokenki Rental Co. Ltd., Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd., Kiloutou SAS, Neff Rental LLC.

How Concentrated Is The Construction Equipment Rental Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects operational and capital-related entry barriers, driven by large fleet ownership requirements, equipment maintenance infrastructure needs, fleet utilization optimization, and the requirement for broad geographic service coverage capabilities. Leading players such as United Rentals Inc., Ashtead Group plc, Sunbelt Rentals Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Loxam Group, Kanamoto Co Ltd., Cramo Group, Maxim Crane Works LLP, Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC, and NES Rentals Holdings Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified rental equipment portfolios, extensive branch networks, fleet expansion strategies, and continuous investments in fleet modernization and digital asset management capabilities. As demand for flexible equipment access, cost-efficient project execution, rental fleet digitization, and infrastructure development support increases, service expansion, technology integration, and regional network strengthening are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oUnited Rentals Inc. (1%)

oAshtead Group plc (1%)

oSunbelt Rentals Inc. (1%)

oHerc Holdings Inc. (1%)

oLoxam Group (0.5%)

oKanamoto Co Ltd. (0.4%)

oCramo Group (0.4%)

oMaxim Crane Works LLP (0.3%)

oSunstate Equipment Co. LLC (0.3%)

oNES Rentals Holdings Inc. (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Construction Equipment Rental Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the construction equipment rental market include ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., Nucor Corporation, SSAB AB, Alcoa Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Bosch Rexroth AG, Cummins Inc., Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., SKF Group, Timken Company, Hitachi Astemo Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Construction Equipment Rental Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the construction equipment rental market include Finning International Inc., Toromont Industries Ltd., Alta Equipment Group Inc., RDO Equipment Co., Foley Equipment Co., Thompson Machinery Commerce Corporation, Tractor & Equipment Company, Ring Power Corporation, Empire Southwest LLC, HOLT Group, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., SMS Equipment Inc., Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. Inc., Komatsu Australia Pty Ltd., Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc., Van Keppel Company, WesTrac Group, Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company, Titan Machinery Inc., H.O. Penn Machinery Company Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Construction Equipment Rental Market?

•Major end users in the construction equipment rental market include Vinci SA, ACS Group, Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Bouygues Construction, Skanska AB, Strabag SE, Ferrovial SA, Kiewit Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Obayashi Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, PCL Construction Enterprises Inc., DPR Construction, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Hochtief AG, Tutor Perini Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Machine learning and augmented reality based digital tools are transforming the construction equipment rental market by enhancing rental efficiency, strengthening jobsite planning capabilities, and enabling intelligent equipment selection features for construction and industrial projects.

•Example: In August 2025, United Rentals Inc. launched smart suggestions and equipment fit augmented reality, featuring a machine learning and augmented reality based digital platform designed to improve rental decisions and jobsite planning capabilities.

•Its predictive equipment recommendation engine, virtual equipment placement functionality, and mobile-enabled visualization tools enhance operational efficiency, improve equipment selection accuracy, and support faster project planning and execution workflows.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Fleet Digitization Technologies Enhancing Equipment Visibility And Utilization

•Telematics Integration Improving Rental Asset Monitoring And Performance

•Strategic Fleet Expansion Supporting Infrastructure And Industrial Demand

•Electrified Construction Equipment Adoption Advancing Sustainable Rental Operations

•Digital Rental Platforms Streamlining Equipment Booking And Customer Access

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