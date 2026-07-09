Dental CAD/CAM Market Competitive Environment, Key Stakeholders, and Market Opportunities

Dental CAD/CAM Market Report 2026 Competitors

The Business Research Company's Dental CAD/CAM Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The dental CAD/CAM market is dominated by a mix of global dental technology providers and specialized manufacturers of digital dentistry equipment, software, and restorative production systems. Companies are focusing on advanced scanning technologies, integrated digital workflow solutions, high-precision milling capabilities, artificial intelligence-enabled design software, and next-generation additive manufacturing platforms to strengthen market presence and meet evolving clinical and laboratory requirements. Emphasis on restoration accuracy, workflow efficiency, treatment turnaround time, interoperability across digital systems, and compliance with dental quality standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital dentistry ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Dental CAD/CAM Market?

•According to our research, Dentsply Sirona Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s digital dentistry solutions portfolio, which is directly involved in the dental CAD/CAM market, provides a comprehensive range of intraoral scanners, chairside CAD/CAM systems, milling equipment, and software platforms that support restorative treatment workflows, digital impression accuracy, prosthetic design optimization, and efficient fabrication processes across dental clinics and laboratories.

Who Are The Major Players In The Dental CAD/CAM Market?

Major companies operating in the dental CAD/CAM market are Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann Group, Align Technology Incorporated, Planmeca Group Oyj, Envista Holdings Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Amann Girrbach AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Roland DG Corporation, 3M Company, Hexagon AB, SHINING 3D Technology Co. Ltd., IMES-ICORE GmbH & Co. KG, DATRON AG, CAD BLU Dental GmbH, MEDIT Corporation, Axsys Dental Solutions LLC, Kuraray Noritake Dental Co. Ltd., Jensen Dental Laboratories Inc., Yenadent Corporation, Glidewell Laboratories Inc., Dentatus AG, B&D Dental Technologies GmbH, Dentamerica Inc., CIMsystem GmbH.

How Concentrated Is The Dental CAD/CAM Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by the need for advanced digital dentistry expertise, continuous software and hardware development, precision manufacturing requirements, and compliance with stringent dental quality and performance standards. Leading players such as Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann Group, Align Technology Incorporated, Planmeca Group Oyj, Envista Holdings Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Amann Girrbach AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Roland DG Corporation, and 3M Company hold notable market shares through comprehensive digital dentistry portfolios, established distribution networks, strong relationships with dental clinics and laboratories, and ongoing investments in scanning, design, and restoration manufacturing technologies. As demand for digitally driven dental workflows, customized restorations, treatment accuracy, and workflow automation increases, technology innovation, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of integrated CAD/CAM solutions are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oDentsply Sirona Inc. (4%)

oStraumann Group (3%)

oAlign Technology Incorporated (3%)

oPlanmeca Group Oyj (3%)

oEnvista Holdings Corporation (3%)

oIvoclar Vivadent AG (2%)

oAmann Girrbach AG (2%)

oZimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (2%)

oRoland DG Corporation (1%)

o3M Company (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Dental CAD/CAM Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the dental CAD/CAM market include Kuraray Noritake Dental Co. Ltd., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, 3M Company, VOCO GmbH, Shofu Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., Dentscare Ltda., Yamahachi Dental MFG Co. Ltd., Aidite Technology Co. Ltd., Huge Dental Material Co. Ltd., Argen Corporation, Pritidenta GmbH, Zirkonzahn GmbH, Kulzer GmbH, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Dental Direkt GmbH, BISCO Inc., PMMA Dental Industries Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Dental CAD/CAM Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the dental CAD/CAM market include Henry Schein Inc. (including Zahn Dental), Patterson Companies Inc., Benco Dental Supply Co., Burkhart Dental Supply, Darby Dental Supply LLC, Pearson Dental Supply Co., Dental Health Products Inc. (DHP), Kent Express Ltd., Plandent Oy, Unident AB, Dental Axess AG, Sinol Dental Limited, DD Group Ltd., NSK Dental Europe Distribution Network, J&S Davis Ltd., Dental City Inc., Dental Warehouse Australia Pty Ltd., Straumann Group Distribution, Wright Cottrell, Envoy Dental Supply.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Dental CAD/CAM Market?

•Major end users in the dental CAD/CAM market include Aspen Dental Management Inc., Heartland Dental LLC, Pacific Dental Services, Smile Brands Inc., Colosseum Dental Group, Bupa Dental Care, Dental Care Alliance LLC, Great Expressions Dental Centers, InterDent Service Corporation, Mydent International, National Dental Care Australia, Q&M Dental Group, Risas Dental and Braces, Dentelia Group, Oral Care Group NV, 1300SMILES Ltd., Medicover Dental, Glidewell Laboratories Inc., Modern Dental Group Limited, National Dentex Labs (NDX).

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Strategic distribution partnerships are transforming the dental CAD/CAM market by expanding access to advanced restorative materials, strengthening digital dentistry adoption, and improving workflow efficiency across dental clinics and laboratories.

•Example: In March 2026, Ivoclar expanded its partnership with Benco Dental to offer its complete CAD/CAM block portfolio for the Dentsply Sirona CEREC system through Benco Dental's distribution network.

•Its expanded availability of IPS e.max CAD, IPS Empress CAD, IPS e.max ZirCAD Prime, Tetric CAD, and Telio CAD materials enhances restorative treatment capabilities, supports seamless chairside and laboratory workflows, and accelerates adoption of digital CAD/CAM-based dental solutions.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Artificial Intelligence Enhancing Automated Dental Restoration Design

•Chairside CAD/CAM Systems Accelerating Same-Day Dentistry Adoption

•Advanced Intraoral Scanners Improving Digital Impression Accuracy

•Cloud-Based Digital Workflows Strengthening Clinic-Laboratory Connectivity

•High-Performance Zirconia Materials Advancing Esthetic Restorative Solutions

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New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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