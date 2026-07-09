Women Got Game Chicago Debuts During WNBA All-Star Weekend

Women Got Game BCGA Foundation Logo

BCGA Foundation July 24 Programming Brings Together Students and Women Professional Sports Leaders for Gaming, Career Exploration and the Game ChangeHer Awards

Women Got Game helps young women imagine what is possible, while Game ChangeHer recognizes women who are already demonstrating what leadership looks like” — Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of BCGA Foundation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Got Game, the nationally recognized gaming summit and esports tournament created by BCGA Foundation, will make its Chicago debut on Friday, July 24 at the Illinois Institute of Technology. The event is making a footprint in the city to expose students to the emerging billion dollar gaming industry. The programming connects students and women professional sports leaders together for career exploration, connection, competition and recognition.The day will also include the GameChangeHer Awards, uniting sports & corporate professionals for an experience centered on achievement, service and community impact.Scheduled during WNBA All-Star Weekend, the two events will build upon the excitement surrounding women’s sports while expanding the conversation beyond the court.WOMEN GOT GAME CHICAGOSet against the backdrop of one of the nation’s most celebrated sports cities, Women Got Game Chicago will help amplify the gaming and professional sports industries by connecting young women with female leaders who have built successful careers across gaming, sports and technology.The event will reach students who may not otherwise have access to industry resources or professional relationships. Through interactive discussions, mentorship sessions and networking, attendees will have a comfort zone to ask candid questions, hear firsthand experiences and begin building connections in an environment designed to make the industry feel accessible and within reach.Summit topics include, The History and Future of Gaming, Mental Wellness, and a featured conversation, Welcome to Her World, that will spotlight accomplished women leaders and executives as they share career insights, leadership lessons and honest perspectives on navigating industries where women have traditionally been underrepresented.The Women Got Game esports tournament will begin at 1PM and feature NBA 2K with WNBA teams and Street Fighter 6. Tournament seats are still available, and early registration is strongly encouraged by visiting www.womengotgame.org GAME CHANGEHER HONORS WOMEN LEADERSAlso taking place on July 24 is an awards ceremony, titled Game ChangeHer. This invitation only reception, conversation & awards ceremony will welcome women in professional sports & corporate leaders, female athletes, students and invited guests for an awards ceremony honoring women whose leadership and service are influencing their industries and communities.The GameChangeHer Awards will recognize women who have demonstrated excellence, created opportunities for others and used their platforms to inspire progress. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the honorees while connecting with other professionals from Chicago and beyond.Confirmed honorees are Anne Ward from Built Possible, Taydra Mitchell from Built Possible, Carla Suber from the Chicago Bears, Rosa Botello from Suntory Global Spirits, Judge Nicole Taylor, the Presiding Judge of County Court at Law No. 5“Women Got Game helps young women imagine what is possible, while Game ChangeHer recognizes women who are already demonstrating what leadership looks like,” said Keshia Walker, founder and Chairwoman of BCGA Foundation. “Bringing the two experiences together allows students to learn directly from accomplished professionals and see women celebrated for the impact they are making. Talent is universal, but access is not, and our goal is to make sure the next generation has the exposure, information and relationships needed to move forward.”Registration for Women Got Game Chicago is now open at www.womengotgame.org . Space is limited, and interested students are encouraged to register early.Information and registration for Game ChangeHer are available at www.gamechanghersusa.com BCGA Foundation thanks the Heart of the Block, BLM Sports, Kay Ray's World of Community Services and Partners for their sponsorship. For media credentials or partnership inquiries, please contact bcoates@exposurebbc.com.Follow the conversation on social media:#WomenGotGame #WGG #GameChangeHer #WomenInGaming #WomenInSports #ChicagoGaming###About BCGA FoundationThe BCGA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2020 to provide education, access, and career opportunities in the gaming, esports and technology industries to deserving students in digital deserts. The Foundation offers a comprehensive range of programs, including virtual and on-campus curricula, intercollegiate video gaming competitions, internships, post-graduation job opportunities, leadership training, professional development and networking events, scholarships, and mentorships. BCGA Foundation has also provided hardware, software, electronics, and accessories to build and maintain successful esports gaming labs at 21 HBCU member institutions across 11 states.Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched BCGA Foundation in May of 2020 after more than 20 years of running a successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history as the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. Today, BCGA Foundation has established gaming labs in 21 HBCUs nationwide, supported by ongoing virtual and on-campus curricula, intercollegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation career opportunities.For more information about BCGA Foundation and its mission, visit www.bcgausa.org

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