Walter Reed dermatologist promotes UV protection for readiness

By Ann Brandstadter

Walter Reed Hospital Communications

With recent temperatures reaching record highs across the country, some people may be considering dressing down as much as possible, but this might not always be wise. Skin exposure means exposure to the ultraviolent (UV) rays of the sun, which can cause sunburn, premature aging, eye damage and skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the United States.

Walter Reed healthcare providers encourage people to protect themselves against the sun’s dangerous UV rays while emphasizing to those in uniform, sun protection is not just a health issue but also a critical component of operational readiness.

Walter Reed Service Chief of Dermatology, U.S. Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Kathryn Barbante, discussed the importance of UV protection and how service members can safeguard their health while maintaining mission readiness. “It’s important to protect your skin from sun damage throughout the year, especially in the summer,” said Barbante.

While everyone is encouraged to practice sun safety, military members operate under riskier conditions, Barbante explained. "Military personnel are operationally exposed more, which makes them more predisposed [to skin conditions]."

Service members can’t always dictate their schedule or their environment.

Military aviators face exceptionally high UV exposure due to high altitudes, while divers and Sailors, for instance, are exposed to intense UV rays reflecting off the water.

In dermatology, the focus is on prevention. In addition to sunscreen, Barbante encouraged “creating shade with UPH (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) clothing, hats, and sunglasses, and stay out of direct sunlight between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

She recommends using sunscreen that has at leastSPF 30 and provides broad-spectrumprotection to guard against UVA/UVB rays. UVA(“A” for aging) rays penetrate deep into the skin, causing premature aging and wrinkles, while UVB(“B” for burn) rays primarily affect the outer layer of the skin, causing sunburn. Both kinds of rays can cause skin cancer.

For the most effective sunscreen application Barbante recommended starting with creams, then follow up with spray. “Coverage can be inconsistent; you need to saturate your skin.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved BEMT (bemotrizinol), a new and effective sunscreen ingredient. Already used in Europe and Asia, BEMT is known for being "cosmetically elegant,” meaning it feels less greasy than traditional U.S. sunscreens to encourage more consistent daily use.

The military dermatology community is actively advocating for prevention initiatives like"Operation Sunscreen,” where military dermatologists talk about skin cancer prevention at events such as air shows.

Walter Reed Dermatology also holds pre-screening events. In early May, in conjunction with the John P. Murtha Cancer Center’s annual Skin Cancer Summit, the dermatology clinic conducted more than 120 screenings on beneficiaries.

While there are benefits to enjoying time in the sun, Barbante stressed that solar rays must be absorbed in moderation. Building sun protection into daily routines preserves skin health, reduces the risk of long-term damage, and helps to ensure the readiness of service members.

For more information on Walter Reed dermatology, view https://walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Dermatology.