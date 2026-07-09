Psychologist, Executive Coach, and Author Marilyn Puder-York Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Puder-York is a skilled psychotherapist who applies her deep knowledge of cognitive behavioral therapy in a novel way—by using it to maintain and enhance the skills and power of executives. In the most turbulent times, she ensures leaders maintain their equilibrium and influence and respond to the triggers with integrity and resilience.

Dr. Puder-York obtained her PhD in Clinical Psychology from City University of New York at the age of 28 and was then licensed to practice for over 40 years. Today, she is both a psychologist and coach, thus uniquely positioned to help clients gain self-awareness and identify behaviors that might hinder their momentum, no matter what their career level. She helps leaders look closely at managerial pattens and realize that a technique that worked 10 years ago might not engage and motivate people today. Focusing on strengths, weakness, blind spots, and interpersonal communication, she empowers people to change.

“It’s important to recognize that coaching is not therapy. This applies both to professionals like me and the people we work with. Coaching is about our behavior in the profession. It is not looking back at your childhood and realizing you might have a problem with authority.”

Ways for Leaders to Improve & Shift Behaviors

She notes that today, when the news is full of stories about partisan thinking, it is important for leaders to maintain neutrality, and keep people aligned as a team. EEO and Diversity might not be organizational agendas any longer, but it is still important to embrace different viewpoints, particularly when it comes to who a company’s market might be comprised of.

Dr. Puder-York made a shift in thinking herself, moving from private practice (down in Battery City Park NY) to her current role as a coach after 9-11 shook up local businesses and the volume of work. Many of the principles from her private therapy practice were consistent, but now the client was a company, and the relationship not always one on one.

“We all have to learn to adapt to different phases of life with class and no regrets.”

This is a philosophy that she shares with leadership personnel and applies to her own life as she advances in age and flows toward retirement.

An Empowering Woman of Note

Dr. Puder-York is appearing on the podcast as part of the empowering women series. She notes that women display different personalities in their leadership roles, and while some can turn off their emotions easily, others prefer to use them instead, especially when exerting influence or negotiating. She does not stereotype or view women through a different lens, she just advises them to keep their audience in mind, and to manage in a way that suits your wisdom. There are new burdens on leadership today and managers might need to adapt their thinking, vocabulary or style when dealing with certain situations and people.

Another way this gifted psychotherapist reinvented herself is in her role from speaker to author. She co-wrote a helpful guidebook on corporate politics and how to manage. The book is titled The Official Survival Guide for Dealing with Challenging People and Situations. She addresses managing adaptively, building interpersonal competence, and how to deal with harshness from others. Being a healer at heart, this was an important thing to help people with. The book also helps people identify personal vulnerabilities and learn to be more resilient in one’s response. Many of the chapters in the book highlight a moment in the authors’ own past, when a shakeup at the job forced them to deal with negative emotions and make decisions based on business outcomes as opposed to their feelings.

In coming to the podcast Dr. York hopes to bring her behavioral and leadership growth concepts to a wider audience. “I love being used for my brain,” she says happily.

Close up radio recently featured Marilyn Puder-York, PhD in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 7th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-psychologist-executive/id1785721253?i=1000775936280

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-psychologist-executive-coach-and-author-marilyn-puder-york-338409635

https://open.spotify.com/episode/34jECWrcZrdGOOLYKKLBZX

For more information about this gifted coach and therapist, visit: https://marilynpuder-york.com/

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