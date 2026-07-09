BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE OFFICIALLY OPENS ON JULY 16

BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE by Atmosphere

A historic residence in UNESCO-listed hills, reborn as an international destination where art, gastronomy, wellness, and luxury hospitality unite.

The Borgo Monchiero project perfectly combines the ‘Joy of Giving’ hospitality philosophy, shared by all Atmosphere Core properties” — Salil Panigrahi, Co-Founder & Managing Director Atmosphere Core

LANGHE, ITALY, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled among the most enchanting hills of the Langhe region in Piedmont, in the province of Cuneo, in Italy, BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE by Atmosphere brings new life to an ancient 18th-century monastery. Thanks to a meticulous restoration and enhancement project, the former monastic complex, which will officially open on July 16, 2026, has now been transformed into a charming residence with an international outlook.The project marks the revival of a historic village that becomes a destination of excellence, where design, art, wellness, and gastronomy exist in perfect harmony with the authentic identity of the territory.Born from the shared vision of owners Franco Giampetruzzi and Gian Maria Debenedetti and guided by the philosophy “Where Every Stone Holds a Story”, Borgo Monchiero represents the second historic property in the “HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE” collection by Atmosphere Core , an international hospitality company already established in the Maldives and now pursuing a global expansion strategy. With the management of this property, the company also marks its entry into the European market.“The official opening of Borgo Monchiero marks the fulfillment of a shared dream for us, born out of a desire to bring back to life a nearly forgotten village to which we are deeply connected through childhood memories and a passion for the extraordinary land that surrounds it, sharing its soul and history with the world,” say the owners, Franco Giampetruzzi and Gian Maria Debenedetti. “With the village, its artistic heritage linked to painting and music is also revived, along with sacred spaces that have withstood the passage of time. Today, these elements intertwine with a refined hospitality offering, thanks to an ambitious restoration project carried out under the supervision of the Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape Authority and with the support of an exceptional team of professionals who have accompanied us since the earliest stages.”“The Borgo Monchiero project perfectly combines the ‘Joy of Giving’ hospitality philosophy, shared by all Atmosphere Core properties, with the promise of the Heritage by Atmosphere sub-brand to breathe new life into extraordinary places, respecting their identity while transforming them into authentic and refined hospitality experiences,” says Salil Panigrahi, Co-Founder & Managing Director Atmosphere Core. “Its opening is a particularly significant moment for us: our long-standing experience in international hospitality, combined with our global expansion strategy, has led us to establish important collaborations with European companies and prestigious Italian brands, culminating today in the launch of our first destination in Europe and the second Heritage by Atmosphere property”.“We are thrilled to welcome our first guests starting July 16 to this new accommodation in the heart of the Langhe, one of Piedmont’s most iconic regions, famous for its UNESCO World Heritage landscapes and its culinary traditions,” adds Francesco Giovannelli, Monastero Manager of Borgo Monchiero. “Our goal is to offer a high-quality hospitality experience that allows guests to experience the charm of the village and its history alongside the region’s most authentic spirit, through experiences curated down to the smallest detail.”The ambitious restoration project was led by architect Stefano Tardito and represents an intervention of extraordinary conservation sensitivity and design expertise, successfully restoring the ancient monastic complex without altering its original identity.The approach skillfully combines heritage preservation, contemporary hospitality language, and technological innovation, enhancing the materials, volumes, and authentic atmosphere of the village. This outstanding work earned the project the prestigious Rēgula Award 2025 in the Hospitality Structures category, recognizing its architectural value and its ability to reinterpret the past with a contemporary and international perspective.Rooms in the Monastery and the VillaThe property features 25 rooms and suites distributed between the historic Monastery and the Villa, offering two complementary interpretations of refined hospitality. In the Monastery, rooms are created from former monastic cells, now transformed into elegant spaces that preserve original materials and historical details, enriched with modern comforts; higher categories expand into bright suites with bespoke finishes that enhance the building’s authentic character. In the Villa, rooms reflect a more residential and aristocratic elegance, with intimate, bright, and refined interiors designed for a private stay immersed in the quiet of the hills. Completing the offering is the evocative Prior’s Room, a spacious apartment with connecting rooms, ideal for families or small groups, combining privacy, history, and comfort in a single immersive experience.A gastronomic offering rooted in the territoryThe gastronomic experience at BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE by Atmosphere Langhe Piedmont is entrusted to Executive Chef Giorgio Servetto, formerly chef at Ristoranti Nove (Michelin Star 2021–2022) and Vignamare (Michelin Green Star 2023; Michelin Star 2024–2025), who creates a cuisine that blends contemporary creativity with a deep respect for Piedmontese tradition. Working alongside him is Resident Chef Alessandro Di Giacomo, who has a long history of collaboration with Chef Servetto.His vision elegantly enhances the excellence of the Langhe region, highlighting seasonality and the quality of ingredients. In the restaurant set within the ancient monastery, cuisine interacts with the historic atmosphere through iconic local dishes paired with a high-level wine selection. The culinary experience extends beyond the restaurant with private dinners and immersive tastings hosted in the most evocative spaces of the village.Wellbeing for body and mindThe wellness experience is conceived as a journey of deep regeneration for body and mind, immersed in the tranquility of the village and the beauty of the Langhe hills. Unwind and relax with a panoramic pool overlooking the hills, a heated water cistern with vaulted ceiling, sauna, relaxation area, and emotional shower.Art and culture come back to life in the villageDuring the 20th century, the hills surrounding Borgo Monchiero inspired a refined circle of artists, transforming the village into a place of intense cultural production. The silence of its ancient walls hosted masters such as Eso Peluzzi and Claudio Bonichi, alongside key figures of Piedmontese art including Piero Simondo, Gigi Chessa, Giulio Da Milano, Pietro Morando, Nino Aimone, Giovanni Bracco, and Piero Solavaggione, creating a creative dialogue that still permeates the spaces today. This legacy lives on in the artworks that enrich interiors and pathways, turning the property into a widespread museum. At the heart of this heritage is the deconsecrated chapel, now transformed into an elegant museum, alongside the residence and atelier of Eso Peluzzi, both open to visitors by appointment and preserving the most authentic and intimate soul of Borgo Monchiero.An ideal setting for weddings and ceremoniesBORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE also presents itself as an exceptional venue for exclusive weddings, where history and contemporary elements blend to create an intimate, elegant, and deeply emotional atmosphere. The Santuario della Madonna del Rosario, the spiritual heart of the complex dating back to 1752, offers a charming and intimate setting for religious ceremonies, while the adjacent deconsecrated chapel is ideal for symbolic or civil celebrations with strong evocative appeal. The outdoor spaces — from panoramic terraces to gardens, from the infinity pool to the villa — become natural backdrops for every stage of the reception, with convivial moments and breathtaking views over the Langhe hills. The possibility of exclusive use of the entire property, along with its 25 rooms between the Monastery and the Villa, allows for a fully personalized experience, turning each wedding into a unique event immersed in the timeless beauty of the landscape.From arrival to departure, guests can rely on personalized services, starting with a dedicated Heritage Host welcoming them directly at the airport. Selected stays may also include access to the Heritage Experience Plan, featuring gastronomic journey with gourmet breakfast, afternoon tea, and dinner at the Borgo restaurant, premium wine tastings, wine tours through historic vineyards and cellars, and an exclusive high tea with panoramic views of the hills.To further enrich the stay, guests can choose from a wide range of experiences to explore the surrounding area, including art itineraries, nature walks, vintage car or Vespa tours, truffle hunting, and excursions reaching from the Ligurian coast to the Piedmont mountains. Unique moments that transform the stay into a true experiential journey in the heart of the Langhe.About Atmosphere CoreAtmosphere Core is a leading hospitality name in South Asia with strong global partnerships and a robust expansion plan within Asia and Europe. A foundational ethos, Joy of Giving ensures a deep and genuine connection with the destination and the people. Global partners find a rich variety of distinctive brand experiences within THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts , and ONE Atmosphere, elevated through enriching sustainable stays, simple agile solutions, and innovative, intuitive services. This thoughtful curation of destinations awakens all the senses and weaves restorative stories for guests that they cherish and return to over time.Atmosphere Core Portfolio: Nine resorts across the Maldives, as well as one heritage hotel each in India and Italy.Atmosphere Core Pipeline: Hotels and resorts at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandragiri, Coorg, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Kannur, Kolkata, Kufri, Kurseong, and Shirdi in India; South Malé Atoll in the Maldives; Banepa in Nepal; and Tangalle in Sri Lanka.

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