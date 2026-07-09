Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Competitive Overview, Top Companies, and Strategic Growth Areas

Expected to grow to $247.91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The flexible plastic packaging market is dominated by a mix of global packaging manufacturers and specialized flexible packaging solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced film technologies, lightweight and high-barrier packaging solutions, sustainable and recyclable material innovations, and enhanced printing and converting capabilities to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent product quality and regulatory standards. Emphasis on sustainability requirements, packaging performance, and integration of smart manufacturing and digital packaging technologies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving packaging and materials sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?

•According to our research, Amcor Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The flexible packaging division of the company, which is directly involved in the flexible plastic packaging market, provides a wide range of flexible films, pouches, bags, laminates, and packaging solutions that support food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and industrial applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?

Major companies operating in the flexible plastic packaging market are Amcor Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Mondi Group plc, Sealed Air Corporation, American Packaging Corporation, Smurfit Westrock plc, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Bemis Company Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Uflex Ltd., Coveris Flexibles UK Ltd., Printpack Inc., Novolex Holdings LLC, TC Transcontinental Inc., DS Smith plc, Schur Flexibles Group, Winpak Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Cosmo Films Ltd., C-P Flexible Packaging, InterFlex Group Europe Ltd., Glenroy Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Bischof + Klein SE & Co KG, Swisspac USA, Ultimate Packaging Pty Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 22% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by stringent packaging safety and quality standards, sustainability and recycling regulations, material innovation requirements, and the need for cost-efficient, high-performance packaging solutions, which create moderate barriers to large-scale consolidation while still enabling regional and specialized manufacturers to compete. Leading players such as Amcor Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Mondi Group plc, Sealed Air Corporation, American Packaging Corporation, Smurfit Westrock plc, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Bemis Company Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, and ProAmpac Holdings Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong global manufacturing and distribution networks, established customer relationships across food, beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors, and continuous innovation in high-barrier films, sustainable packaging materials, and advanced converting technologies. As demand for lightweight, recyclable, and high-performance flexible packaging continues to grow, strategic collaborations, material innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAmcor Ltd. (5%)

oBerry Global Inc. (5%)

oMondi Group plc (2%)

oSealed Air Corporation (2%)

oAmerican Packaging Corporation (2%)

oSmurfit Westrock plc (2%)

oConstantia Flexibles International GmbH (1%)

oBemis Company Inc. (1%)

oHuhtamaki Oyj (1%)

oProAmpac Holdings Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the flexible plastic packaging market include Dow Inc., ExxonMobil Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., SABIC, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., BASF SE, Braskem S.A., Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Arkema S.A., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Borealis AG, LG Chem Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the flexible plastic packaging market include Amcor Distribution Services, Berry Global Distribution Network, Sealed Air Global Supply Chain Services, Huhtamaki Packaging Distribution, Constantia Flexibles Supply Division, Mondi Group Packaging Distribution, Sonoco Products Company Distribution Services, Transcontinental Inc. Packaging Distribution, Coveris Holdings S.A. Logistics Division, Uflex Limited Global Supply Chain, Printpack Inc. Distribution Network, Winpak Ltd. Distribution Services, ProAmpac LLC Supply Network, Glenroy Inc. Distribution Services, Sigma Plastics Group Distribution, Novolex Holdings LLC Distribution Network, Anchor Packaging Inc. Logistics Division, Pactiv Evergreen Distribution Services, Flexopack S.A. Distribution Network, Berry Superfos Distribution Channel, Tetra Pak Packaging Distribution, Clondalkin Group Distribution Services, Schur Flexibles Group Distribution, RKW Group Distribution Network, Plasmonics Packaging Logistics Services.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market?

•Major end users in the flexible plastic packaging market include Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble Company, Mondelez International Inc., Danone S.A., Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills Inc., Mars Incorporated, Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Incorporated, McDonald’s Corporation, Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Tesco PLC, Carrefour S.A., Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, Kellogg Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Heineken N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Associated British Foods PLC.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Bio-based barrier coatings are transforming the flexible plastic packaging market by improving recyclability, enhancing oxygen and moisture resistance, and supporting mono-material structures.

•Example: In September 2025, CelluForce launched CelluShield, a cellulose nanocrystal-based barrier coating for recyclable flexible packaging applications.

•Its coating delivers strong barrier performance and compatibility with PE, PP, and PET systems, enabling recyclable packaging formats and supporting circular economy objectives.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Flexible Plastic Packaging Technologies Promoting Sustainable And High Performance Solutions

•Leveraging Material Designs And Processes Improving Durability And Efficiency

•Expanding Production Infrastructure Strengthening Supply Chain And Versatility

•Integrating Automation And Smart Manufacturing Enhancing Precision And Productivity

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