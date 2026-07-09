New Industry Analysis Finds Pickleball Entering a New Phase of Growth

Bounce report identifies seven trends, including record participation, institutional investment, court shortages and changing player demographics.

The next phase for Pickleball is about creating better experiences through courts, coaching, organized play and technology that help people stay engaged long after their first match.” — Ryan Van Winkle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bounce, the all-in-one platform for racket sports, today released a new industry analysis finding that pickleball's biggest challenge is no longer attracting players but building enough courts, coaching and organized play to support record participation. The report identifies seven trends reshaping the sport's next phase of growth.

The analysis brings together the latest participation data, market research and industry developments to identify seven trends influencing clubs, coaches, facilities and players across the rapidly expanding pickleball ecosystem.

Among the report's findings:

- Approximately 24.3 million Americans played pickleball in 2025, continuing the sport's multi-year growth trajectory.

- Institutional investment is increasing, including a reported $225 million investment in Pickleball Inc., signaling growing confidence in the sport's commercial future.

- Court availability has emerged as one of the industry's largest constraints, with research estimating the need for approximately 25,000 additional dedicated courts in the United States.

- The sport continues to attract younger participants, with adults ages 25 to 34 now representing the largest player segment.

- Growing health and wellness research is strengthening pickleball's position as an accessible form of physical activity, while international participation continues to expand.

"The conversation around pickleball is evolving," said Ryan Van Winkle, co-founder and CEO of Bounce. "The sport has already proven it can attract millions of players. The next phase is about creating better experiences through courts, coaching, organized play and technology that help people stay engaged long after their first match."

The analysis concludes that increasing investment, stronger health research and expanding international participation are transforming pickleball from a fast-growing recreational activity into a more mature global sports ecosystem that requires long-term investment in facilities, coaching and player development.

"As participation grows, players expect more than access to a court," Van Winkle said. "They want reliable coaching, competitive opportunities, structured leagues and communities that make it easy to keep playing. Those systems will define the next chapter of the sport."

The complete report, "Pickleball Trends in 2026: What's Reshaping the Sport," is available on the Bounce website and examines participation, infrastructure, investment, technology, health research and global expansion shaping the future of the sport.

About Bounce

Bounce is an all-in-one platform for racket sports that helps players discover courts, certified coaches, lessons, leagues, tournaments and organized play. Built for players, coaches and clubs, Bounce makes it easier to organize, discover and grow local racket sports communities.

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