Chillers Market Size

The Business Research Company's Chillers Market Competition Analysis, Leading Innovators, and Revenue Growth Opportunities

Expected to grow to $13.3 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The chillers market is dominated by a mix of global HVAC equipment manufacturers and specialized cooling technology providers. Companies are focusing on energy-efficient compressor technologies, low-global warming potential refrigerants, intelligent control systems, modular cooling configurations, and digital monitoring capabilities to strengthen market presence and meet evolving industrial and commercial cooling requirements. Emphasis on operational efficiency, sustainability targets, system reliability, lifecycle cost optimization, and compliance with environmental regulations remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology advancements, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving cooling and thermal management ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Chillers Market?

•According to our research, Daikin Industries Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The company’s air conditioning and refrigeration business, which is directly involved in the chillers market, provides a broad portfolio of air-cooled chillers, water-cooled chillers, modular cooling systems, and inverter-based solutions that support energy optimization, temperature control precision, operational flexibility, and long-term performance across commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Chillers Market?

Major companies operating in the chillers market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Johnson Controls International plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, York International Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Hitachi Air Conditioning Company Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Blue Star Limited, Climaveneta S.p.A., Smardt Chiller Group Inc., Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Thermax Limited, Dunham-Bush Ltd., Multistack LLC, Dimplex Thermal Solutions, SKM Air Conditioning, Frigel Firenze SpA, Thermal Care Inc., KKT Chillers, HYDAC International GmbH, Cold Shot Chillers, Chase Cooling Systems, Friulair S.R.L., TopChiller, Frost Italy S.r.l., Delta T Systems Inc., Reynold India Pvt. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Chillers Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 12% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by advanced cooling system engineering, energy efficiency performance requirements, refrigerant transition regulations, and the need for large-scale manufacturing and service capabilities. Leading players such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Johnson Controls International plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, York International Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Hitachi Air Conditioning Company Ltd., and Lennox International Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified cooling equipment portfolios, extensive distribution networks, strong commercial and industrial customer relationships, and continuous innovation in intelligent controls, energy-efficient technologies, and sustainable thermal management solutions. As demand for high-performance cooling infrastructure, sustainable building systems, industrial temperature management, and digitalized HVAC technologies increases, product development, strategic expansions, and regional market penetration are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oDaikin Industries Ltd. (5%)

oCarrier Corporation (2%)

oTrane Technologies plc (1%)

oJohnson Controls International plc (1%)

oMitsubishi Electric Corporation (1%)

oYork International Corporation (1%)

oLG Electronics Inc. (1%)

oMidea Group Co. Ltd. (0.1%)

oHitachi Air Conditioning Company Ltd. (0.1%)

oLennox International Inc. (0.05%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Chillers Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the chillers market include Honeywell International Inc., Chemours Company, Arkema S.A., Daikin Chemical Division, Dongyue Group Ltd., Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss A/S, Copeland LP, BITZER SE, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Sanhua Holding Group Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Mueller Industries Inc., Wieland Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal S.A., BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Chillers Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the chillers market include Watsco Inc., Ferguson Enterprises Inc., Winsupply Inc., Johnstone Supply LLC, Reece Group, Thermal Supply Inc., United Refrigeration Inc., Beijer Ref AB, Marcone Supply, Refrigerative Supply Limited, DCNE Inc., Wolseley Canada Inc., Hajoca Corporation, APR Supply Co., FSW Ltd., W.W. Grainger Inc., Sonepar Group, HD Supply Holdings Inc., Lennox National Account Services, Gustave A. Larson Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Chillers Market?

•Major end users in the chillers market include Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Reliance Industries Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Tata Steel Limited, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Amazon.com Inc., Equinix Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, Tesla Inc., Unilever PLC.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Advanced air-cooled centrifugal chiller technology is transforming the chillers market by enhancing cooling reliability, improving energy efficiency, and enabling high-performance thermal management capabilities for next-generation data center infrastructure.

•Example: In February 2026, Carrier Corporation launched the AquaEdge 30CF air-cooled centrifugal chiller, featuring an oil-free magnetic bearing centrifugal compressor platform and operation capability across extreme ambient conditions.

•Its rapid cooling restoration capability, high-capacity cooling performance, and integrated thermal management architecture improve operational continuity, strengthen cooling resilience, and support mission-critical infrastructure requirements in high-performance computing and data center environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Intelligent Cooling Systems Enhancing Energy Efficiency And Operational Control

•Low-GWP Refrigerant Adoption Supporting Sustainable Thermal Management Solutions

•Modular Chiller Technologies Improving Installation Flexibility And Scalability

•Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Expansion Driving Advanced Chiller Deployment

•Digital Monitoring Integration Advancing Predictive Maintenance And System Reliability

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