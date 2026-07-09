The iPMI Global OS: Architecting the Future of Global Health Insurance The iPMI Global OS: Architecting the Future of Global Health Insurance Protection International Private Medical Insurance Global

Mapping the Code, Capital, and Context of Global Insurtech

The insights from our leaders underscore a powerful consensus: the path forward lies in replacing monolithic legacy constraints with agile, API-driven ecosystems and intelligent integration layers.” — Christopher Knight, CEO, iPMI Global

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2026 represents a definitive inflection point for the International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) sector. We have moved beyond the experimental phase of digital transformation into a landscape where the weight of legacy technical debt, the persistence of 10–12% global medical inflation, and the rigorous enforcement of the EU AI Act have converged to demand a new operational paradigm.

To navigate a path forward, six industry leaders—Acclaim, Cegedim Insurance Solutions, Flywire, HealthcareLive, ICE-Tech, and TrulyData—recently sat down to talk strategy in an exclusive iPMI Global Insurance Technology Round Table. These companies handle the heavy lifting behind global healthcare insurance technology infrastructure (Cegedim alone processes roughly €5 billion in claims a year). The consensus was clear: winning in 2026 is about how fast and flexibly your systems can talk to each other.

The goal right now? Modernize quickly, but do it without breaking the core systems that keep the lights on.

The iPMI Global OS: Architecting the Future of Global Health Insurance

Round Table Executives

Jared King, Acclaim

Phil Garbutt, Cegedim Insurance Solutons

Manny Lopez, Flywire

David Hall, Healthcare Live

Elliott Draga, ICE-Tech

Jesús Delgado, Trulydata

What is the iPMI Global OS (Operating System)?

iPMI Global is building the the next generation operating system for the iPMI market, with the assistance of a brand new ecosystem of leading Insurance Technology companies. The ecosystem presents the modern Insurance CTO with a network of recommended insurance technology experts and technology stacks.

In the high-stakes arena of global healthcare, iPMI stands as one of the most operationally demanding sectors. For a Chief Technology Officer, the role transcends simple IT management. The mission is to ensure a member in London receives care in Tokyo with the same seamlessness as a local claim. Achieving this requires a fundamental shift from fragmented legacy technology toward a unified, synergistic digital strategy.

The iPMI Global Technology Operating System represents a fundamental paradigm shift in enterprise architecture for the international health insurance sector. Rather than viewing technology as a disconnected collection of vendor licenses, the modern Chief Technology Officer must approach the stack as a unified, strategic response to decades of industry fragmentation.

The Future of International Private Medical Insurance and Technology

Commenting on the exclusive round table event, iPMI Global CEO Christopher Knight said, "As we conclude the 2026 iPMI Global Insurance Technology Strategies Round Table, it is clear that our industry has definitively moved past the debate of whether to modernize, focusing now on how to execute that transformation effectively. The insights from our technology leaders underscore a powerful consensus: the path forward lies in replacing monolithic legacy constraints with agile, API-driven ecosystems and intelligent integration layers. We are entering an era where AI and automation are no longer just experimental tools, but foundational architectural components that require rigorous governance, explainability, and regulatory compliance to ensure that every automated decision remains transparent and accountable to both regulators and members.

Ultimately, the collective goal we are working towards is 'invisible insurance'—a truly frictionless, borderless healthcare experience where the operational complexities of multi-currency payments, cross-border interoperability, and fragmented data are entirely abstracted away from the patient. By systematically automating routine manual processes like document transcription, data entry, and premium reconciliation, we are not removing the human element from international health insurance; rather, we are elevating it. This technological evolution allows our industry to redirect human expertise toward high-value clinical coordination, proactive cost containment, and empathetic member support, ensuring that when our members need us most, the system simply works."

International Health Insurance Digital Transformation

The core message of the iPMI Global OS: Architecting the Future of Global Health Insurance Round Table is clear: technology is not a replacement for human accountability, but a tool to return the industry to its core mission of providing care and financial security with absolute, data-driven precision.

Download The iPMI Global OS: Architecting the Future of Global Health Insurance here: https://ipmiglobal.com/ipmi-roundtables/latest-round-tables/the-ipmi-global-os-architecting-the-future-of-global-health-insurance

About iPMI Global

iPMI Global is the leading buisness intelligence platform for the international private medical insurance and global healthcare sectors. By providing deep-dive reports, expert round tables, and real-time industry news, iPMI Global empowers decision-makers to navigate the complexities of global health insurance and expatriate care.

iPMI Global Unveils iPMI OS: The Operating System Engineered for Builders, Backers, and Buyers

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