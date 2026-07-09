ast Elastomer Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Cast Elastomer Market Competitive Ecosystem, Major Participants, and Future Opportunities

Expected to grow to $2.37 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cast elastomer market is dominated by a mix of global chemical companies and specialized polyurethane elastomer manufacturers. Companies are focusing on advanced polyurethane formulations, enhanced abrasion-resistant material technologies, customized casting solutions, process optimization capabilities, and application-specific product development to strengthen market presence and meet evolving industrial performance requirements. Emphasis on load-bearing performance, chemical resistance, operational durability, and cost-effective lifecycle management remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving industrial materials and engineered elastomer ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Cast Elastomer Market?

•According to our research, BASF SE led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s performance materials and polyurethane solutions portfolio, which is directly involved in the cast elastomer market, provides a broad range of polyurethane systems and elastomer technologies that support wear protection, mechanical strength, operational reliability, and long-term performance across mining, industrial, transportation, and energy sector applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cast Elastomer Market?

Major companies operating in the cast elastomer market are BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Carlisle Polyurethane Systems, Coim Group, Elastomer Solutions, Era Polymers Pty Ltd., ALCHIMICA S.A., Argonics Inc., RECKLI GmbH, Synthesia International, Chemline Incorporation, LUC Group, Rubberlite Inc., Polycoat Products, Hexpol AB, Polyurethane Products Corporation, Cast Urethane, Notedome, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Trelleborg AB, Herikon B.V., VCM Polyurethane.

How Concentrated Is The Cast Elastomer Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 27% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects specialized material formulation expertise, application-specific performance requirements, polyurethane processing know-how, and the need for consistent product quality across demanding industrial environments. Leading players such as BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Tosoh Corporation, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. hold notable market shares through extensive polyurethane technology portfolios, established distribution networks, strong technical support capabilities, and diversified end-user relationships across mining, industrial, transportation, and energy sectors. As demand for high-performance elastomer solutions, enhanced wear resistance, customized cast components, and longer equipment service life increases, product development, capacity expansion, and application-focused innovation are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oBASF SE (4%)

oCovestro AG (4%)

oDow Chemical Company (4%)

oHuntsman International LLC (3%)

oLanxess AG (3%)

oWanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (2%)

oDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (2%)

oWacker Chemie AG (2%)

oTosoh Corporation (2%)

oMitsui Chemicals Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Cast Elastomer Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the cast elastomer market include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd., Shandong INOV Polyurethane Co. Ltd., Perstorp Holding AB, Evonik Industries AG, OCI Company Ltd., Lubrizol Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Sadara Chemical Company, Pearl Polyurethane Systems.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Cast Elastomer Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the cast elastomer market include Brenntag SE, Univar Solutions Inc., IMCD N.V., Azelis Group NV, Barentz International BV (incorporating Maroon Group), Biesterfeld AG, Safic-Alcan Group, Palmer Holland Inc., DKSH Holding Ltd., TER Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, ChemPoint LLC, Bodo Möller Chemie Group, Ellsworth Adhesives, GTS Chemicals Inc., Redox Limited, Omya Distribution Group, Formerra LLC, TRInternational Inc., Lipscomb Chemical, Quadra Chemicals Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Cast Elastomer Market?

•Major end users in the cast elastomer market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Epiroc AB, Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment, John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Metso Corporation, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Company, NOV Inc., Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group, Vale S.A., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Anglo American plc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Expansion of cast polyurethane elastomer business networks is strengthening the cast elastomer market by improving customer access to advanced material solutions, enhancing technical support capabilities, and accelerating adoption across high-growth industrial sectors.

•Example: In July 2025, Covestro AG strengthened its Cast Polyurethane (CPU) Elastomers business network in Taiwan, expanding local sales and service support for its vulkollan, desmodur, baytec, and baulé product portfolio.

•Its focus on smart logistics, automated equipment, offshore wind power, infrastructure protection, and industrial applications enhances market penetration, supports demand for high-performance elastomer systems, and reinforces the use of durable wear-resistant materials in critical operating environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advanced Polyurethane Formulations Enhancing Wear Resistance And Service Life

•High-Performance Elastomer Solutions Supporting Mining Equipment Reliability

•Automation-Driven Material Innovations Improving Industrial Component Performance

•Capacity Expansion Initiatives Strengthening Global Cast Elastomer Supply Chains

•Customized Cast Elastomer Developments Addressing Industry-Specific Application Needs

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