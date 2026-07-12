A Global First: Jnayin Nourah Project to Pioneer Open-Space Cooling with PrimeLoop Geothermal Technology

From left to right: Best Land for Real Estate and Investment LLC signing ceremony with Saudi Tabreed and Strataphy

With PrimeLoop, we have made shallow geothermal viable for district cooling at scale, and we are deploying it here as the first open-space cooling application of its kind anywhere in the world.” — Ammar alali

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been executed for the development of an innovative district cooling solution as the world’s first open space cooling geothermal system at the Jnayin Nourah Project, located at the Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University campus in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.The MoU brings together four parties. “Best Land for Real Estate and Investment LLC” and “Daim Al Athar for Real Estate Co.” together form the Consortium and represent the client and project owner. They are joined by Saudi District Cooling Company (Saudi Tabreed) as the district cooling infrastructure developer, and Strataphy as the provider of PrimeLoop technology.PrimeLoop is Strataphy’s patented geothermal cooling technology, engineered to make shallow geothermal energy commercially viable for large-scale district cooling. Conventional geothermal cooling has long been constrained by deep, costly drilling and the limits of how much heat can be moved at scale. PrimeLoop overcomes those barriers, unlocking the stable thermal capacity of the shallow subsurface to serve developments measured in the thousands of refrigeration tons.“This is a landmark moment, not just for the Jnayin Nourah Project, but for the global cooling industry. With PrimeLoop, we have made shallow geothermal viable for district cooling at scale, and we are deploying it here as the first open-space cooling application of its kind anywhere in the world. The implications are profound. We can cool an entire development with zero water consumption in a region where every drop counts, while cutting the electricity that cooling demands by up to half. That is not an incremental improvement; it is a fundamental rethinking of how we cool our cities. We are proud to prove, alongside visionaries, that world class performance and genuine sustainability are not competing goals but one and the same,” said Ammar Alali, Chief Executive Officer of Strataphy.The value proposition is transformative. By rejecting heat into the earth rather than evaporating water into the air, PrimeLoop operates with zero water consumption, eliminating the millions of cubic meters of water that conventional cooling towers consume each year in one of the most water-scarce regions on earth. At the same time, it is designed to slash the electricity required for cooling by up to 50 percent compared with conventional cooling systems, dramatically lowering both operating costs and carbon emissions. Because it draws on the constant temperature of the ground, PrimeLoop is built to deliver reliable cooling 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, regardless of how high the ambient temperature climbs, making it uniquely suited to the demands of the Gulf climate.“At Saudi Tabreed, we believe the future of cooling lies in smarter, more sustainable infrastructure. We are proud to bring our turnkey expertise to the Jnayin Nourah Project and to collaborate on a solution that pushes the boundaries of what district cooling can achieve. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and future-ready cooling for the Kingdom’s most ambitious developments,” said Suliman Al Khliwi, Managing Director of Saudi District Cooling Company (Saudi Tabreed).In a region where cooling can account for the majority of peak electricity demand, district cooling has become a cornerstone of sustainable urban development. By centralizing cooling production and distributing chilled water across a network, district cooling delivers significantly higher efficiency, lower emissions, and reduced operating costs compared to conventional standalone systems. It also frees up grid capacity and supports the Kingdom’s broader sustainability ambitions.“Jnayin Nourah marks a transformative milestone in urban development, extending beyond the conventional concept of real estate to deliver a fully integrated model for the city of the future, where sustainability converges with innovation, and intelligent infrastructure enhances quality of life. Through our strategic collaboration with Saudi Tabreed and Strataphy, we are establishing a new benchmark for sustainable urban communities by bringing together world-class expertise to deliver advanced infrastructure solutions that maximize operational efficiency, elevate environmental performance, and create lasting value for residents, investors, and visitors alike. This is more than a technical collaboration; it is a strategic step toward shaping an exceptional urban destination that reflects the Kingdom’s ambitions and meets the aspirations of future generations,” said Ashraf Saleh Bawazir, Chief Executive Officer of Best Land for Real Estate and Investment LLC.Under the collaboration, Saudi Tabreed will provide a turnkey district cooling solution with an indicative cooling load of approximately 10,000 TR (~35 MWth), while Strataphy will deliver PrimeLoop Cooling.The project introduces an open-space cooling adaptation of geothermal technology, marking two significant global milestones: the first geothermal-supported development on a university campus anywhere in the Middle East, and the world’s first implementation of geothermal technology for open-space cooling. These milestones position the Jnayin Nourah Project at the forefront of cooling innovation, demonstrating how proven geothermal principles can be successfully implemented to meet the unique demands of large-scale developments in hot climates.“This project reflects our commitment to delivering a development that sets new standards for sustainability, innovation, and long-term value creation. At Jnayin Nourah, we are integrating advanced environmental technologies from the earliest stages of planning to create a destination that is both future-ready and environmentally responsible. Our collaboration with Saudi Tabreed and Strataphy reinforces our vision of establishing one of the region’s most advanced mixed-use developments while creating lasting benefits for investors, businesses, and the wider community,” said Rakan Khaled Al Khalaf, Chief Executive Officer of Daim Al Athar for Real Estate Co.

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