Companion Animal Arthritis Market Competitive Review, Market Concentration, and Future Prospects

Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report 2026 Competitors

The Business Research Company's Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report 2026– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The companion animal arthritis market is dominated by a mix of global animal health companies and specialized veterinary therapeutics providers. Companies are focusing on novel pain management solutions, long-acting biologics, regenerative medicine technologies, targeted anti-inflammatory therapies, and advanced mobility-support products to strengthen market presence and address the evolving needs of companion animal healthcare. Emphasis on improving treatment efficacy, enhancing patient compliance, extending therapeutic duration, and supporting long-term joint health management remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving veterinary musculoskeletal disease management ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Companion Animal Arthritis Market?

•According to our research, Zoetis Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s companion animal portfolio, which is directly involved in the companion animal arthritis market, provides a broad range of osteoarthritis pain management therapies, monoclonal antibody treatments, anti-inflammatory products, and veterinary healthcare solutions that support mobility improvement, chronic pain control, enhanced quality of life, and long-term arthritis management across canine and feline patient populations.

Who Are The Major Players In The Companion Animal Arthritis Market?

Major companies operating in the companion animal arthritis market are Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Vetoquinol, Bayer Animal Health, Nutramax Laboratories, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Royal Canin, Petlab Co., The Honest Kitchen, PetMed Express, Vetri-Science Laboratories, Lintbells, Medivet, Allivet, Anivive Lifesciences, Canna-Pet, Canine Arthritis Management, Ceva Santé Animale.

How Concentrated Is The Companion Animal Arthritis Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate scientific and commercial entry barriers, driven by the need for extensive veterinary clinical research, regulatory approvals for animal health products, specialized expertise in companion animal therapeutics, and established distribution networks across veterinary clinics and pet healthcare channels. Leading players such as Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Vetoquinol, Bayer Animal Health, Nutramax Laboratories, Hill's Pet Nutrition, and Royal Canin hold notable market shares through diversified arthritis management portfolios, strong relationships with veterinary professionals, extensive global presence, and continuous innovation in pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, and therapeutic nutrition solutions. As demand for effective pain management, mobility support, personalized treatment approaches, and long-term joint health solutions increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion of veterinary care offerings are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oZoetis Inc. (2%)

oMerck Animal Health (2%)

oBoehringer Ingelheim (2%)

oVirbac (2%)

oDechra Pharmaceuticals (2%)

oVetoquinol (2%)

oBayer Animal Health (2%)

oNutramax Laboratories (2%)

oHill's Pet Nutrition (2%)

oRoyal Canin (2%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7772&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Companion Animal Arthritis Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the companion animal arthritis market include Evonik Industries AG, DSM-Firmenich, Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, Kemin Industries, Balchem Corporation, Gelita AG, Rousselot, Givaudan SA, ADM Animal Nutrition, Novonesis A/S, Lonza Group AG, Corbion N.V., Roquette Frères, Ashland Inc., Bioiberica S.A.U., Aker BioMarine ASA, Seagarden AS.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Companion Animal Arthritis Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the companion animal arthritis market include Covetrus Inc., Patterson Veterinary Supply (incorporating Animal Health International and NVS), MWI Animal Health (AmerisourceBergen/Cencora Division), Penn Veterinary Supply, Victor Medical Company, Midwest Veterinary Supply, VetSource, Kruuse (Covetrus Subsidiary), Agrihealth, VetPlus Distribution, Independent Vetcare Distribution Services, Medcare Vet Supplies, Direct-Vet Marketing, Veterinary Instrumentation, DMS Veterinary Supplies, Pet Drugs Online, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Distribution, Zoetis Distribution Networks, Elanco Logistics, Merck Animal Health Supply Channels.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Companion Animal Arthritis Market?

•Major end users in the companion animal arthritis market include Banfield Pet Hospital, VCA Animal Hospitals, BluePearl Pet Hospital, MedVet, National Veterinary Associates (NVA), AniCura, IVC Evidensia, Greencross Vets, CVS Group plc, Linnaeus Veterinary Limited, Southern Veterinary Partners, PetVet Care Centers, Animal Trust, VetPartners Australia, Heart + Paw, Bond Vet, VEG (Veterinary Emergency Group), Petco Veterinary Services, The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), RSPCA Veterinary Hospitals.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Advanced therapeutic innovations are transforming the companion animal arthritis market by improving pain management outcomes, enhancing mobility support, and enabling more effective long-term care strategies for aging pets affected by chronic joint disorders.

•Example: In April 2024, Zoetis Inc. launched Bonqat (pregabalin oral solution) for the alleviation of feline acute anxiety and fear associated with transportation and veterinary visits, helping reduce barriers to routine veterinary care and treatment adherence.

•Its easy-to-administer oral formulation, flexible dosing approach, and improved patient compliance support better veterinary engagement, facilitate ongoing health monitoring, and contribute to more comprehensive management of companion animal health conditions, including those requiring long-term arthritis care and regular clinical evaluation.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advanced Biologic Therapies Enhancing Long-Term Arthritis Management In Pets

•Personalized Veterinary Care Improving Mobility And Joint Health Outcomes

•Expansion Of Regenerative Medicine Solutions For Companion Animal Arthritis

•Strategic Collaborations Accelerating Innovation In Animal Health Therapeutics

•Nutritional Supplement Developments Supporting Joint Function And Pain Relief

Access The Detailed Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/companion-animal-arthritis-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.