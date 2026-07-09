Steven Taylor Launches The Cooling Guy HVAC, Bringing Trusted Local Service Experience to Mesa and the East Valley

Steven Taylor has launched The Cooling Guy HVAC, offering honest, flat-rate heating and cooling services to Mesa and the Phoenix Valley.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Taylor, known for his involvement with trusted local service businesses, including The Wire Guy Electric and Taylor Bros, has launched The Cooling Guy HVAC, a family-owned heating and air conditioning company based in Mesa, AZ. The company serves homeowners and businesses across Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale, Tempe, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Ahwatukee, and the greater Phoenix Valley.

Steven Taylor said the following about the launch:

“I'm pleased to be bringing my existing business expertise to this new company offering locals the opportunity to get their HVAC heating and cooling systems serviced. Our goal is to provide customers with honest work, fair pricing, and fast response times as a family-owned team of licensed and experienced HVAC technicians dedicated to providing top-quality services to homes and businesses across the region.”

The Cooling Guy HVAC provides AC repair, AC replacement, mini-split installation, HVAC tune-ups, inspections, and preventative maintenance with a focus on honest diagnostics, licensed workmanship, and no-pressure service. It's proud of its flat-rate pricing, charging identical prices for a menu of services, reducing risks significantly for home and business customers. Every system The Cooling Guy services gets treated like its own, whether clients require quick installation or full repairs. Satisfaction is the company's number one priority; it doesn't leave until it gets the job done.

The Cooling Guy HVAC offers several types of AC repair services:

Tune up existing systems

Replace broken or damaged parts

Replace systems entirely if they have reached the end of their serviceable lifetime

Free estimates are available from the company, so customers are advised to reach out for a quote.

Steven Taylor has been proudly serving the Valley for over seven years as an entrepreneur. He believes in offering a transparent option for customers, with no hidden fees and up-front pricing. Clients are notified immediately of price changes due to any unforeseen circumstances.

For more information about Steven Taylor, use the contact details below.



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