BB Energy Closes Global Syndicated 1 Year Revolving Credit Facility at USD 272.5 million

Jacques Erni, CFO BB Energy

The global syndicated 1 Year RCF closed at USD 272.5 million with support from 21 lending banks from across the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia

The successful refinancing of BB Energy’s Group Revolving Credit Facility was achieved following challenging market conditions in 2025 and reflects the Group’s very strong performance so far in 2026.” — Jacques Erni, CFO BB Energy

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BB Energy Group Holding Ltd. – known as BB Energy – a leading, globally integrated energy trading group, is pleased to announce the successful signing of its global flagship USD 272.5 million 1-Year Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). The 1-year RCF will be used to refinance the maturing facility signed in July 2025, as well as for general corporate purposes. The RCF includes a 1-year extension option, exercisable at BB Energy’s request (at the discretion of each lender) and an accordion option up to USD 400 million.BB Energy is among the world’s leading independent energy trading companies, with key trading offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, Houston, Brussels and Geneva.The new facility was launched in primary syndication at USD 225 million on 14 May 2026 and following successful syndication and strong global demand from a range of international banks across continents, the facility was oversubscribed by 21% allowing the facility to close at USD 272.5 million in line with the Group’s current liquidity needs.The banking pool is composed by 21 lenders which comprise a well-diversified Group of leading banks from the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia with strengthened Bookrunner Mandated Lead Arrangers and Mandated Lead Arranger groups.Jacques Erni, BB Energy’s Chief Financial Officer, said:“We are pleased to announce the successful refinancing of BB Energy’s flagship Group Revolving Credit Facility, which closed at USD 272.5 million with the support of a syndicate of 21 lenders. This successful outcome was achieved following challenging market conditions in 2025 and reflects the Group’s very strong performance so far in 2026.“The Group is pursuing a refocused growth strategy across its existing and new business units and product lines, while maintaining balance sheet strength and a continued commitment to financial discipline and good governance.“We would like to thank our relationship banks across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia for their continued support and confidence in the Group’s resilience and transformation, which we have successfully demonstrated in the first half of 2026. Their support has enabled us to strengthen our financing lines and support our growth plans.”Dominique Legris, Head of Origination of Global Trade & Commodities at CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA added:“We wish to warmly congratulate BB Energy on the successful closure of this year’s RCF. Over the past year, BB Energy has managed to navigate a challenging market environment characterized by the unprecedented combination of geopolitical tensions, conflict situations and trade tariffs.“The link between BB Energy and the banking community remains strong thanks to the permanent effort by the BB Energy team to maintain an open and transparent dialogue with its banking partners.“Credit Agricole CIB is grateful to BB Energy for mandating us again as Active Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger, and for allowing us to contribute to this new syndication success.”Bookrunners Mandated Lead Arrangers, Early BirdsThe Bookrunner Mandated Lead Arrangers were Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Crédit Agricole CIB, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, ING Bank N.V., Mashreqbank, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking’s London branch, Société Générale, UBS Switzerland AG.Banca UBAE, HSBC, and Standard Bank, also joined the new facility as Early Birds prior to the bank meeting.Société Générale also acted as Syndication Coordinator, with ING Bank N.V. as Documentation Agent and Facility Agent, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC being also Active Bookrunners of this new transaction.The following banks joined the 9 Bookrunner Mandated Lead Arrangers in the facility:Mandated Lead Arrangers: 5ABSA Group LimitedAfrasia Bank LimitedNational Bank of Fujairah PSJCStandard BankState Bank of Mauritius LtdLead Arrangers: 1HSBC UK Bank PlcArrangers: 2Banca UBAE S.p.AGarantiBank International N.V.Co-Arrangers: 4ABC International Bank PlcBIC-BRED (Suisse)Erste Group Bank AGRaiffeisen Bank International AG

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