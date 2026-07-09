Official Press Release for Unleashed Potential by Kelly Jones Shares Lessons Inspired by Loyalty, Purpose and Friendship

Unleashed Potential: Life and Business Tips from Baxter and His Best Friend by Mr. Kelly S Jones

Blending personal insight, business wisdom, and the quiet inspiration of dog Baxter, Kelly Jones offers readers a warm and practical guide to lasting success.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, narrator, and publisher Kelly Jones introduces listeners to a fresh and meaningful approach to personal and professional growth with Unleashed Potential: Life and Business Tips from Baxter and His Best Friend. Part business guide, part memoir, and part heartfelt life lesson, the audiobook presents practical principles designed to help people succeed at work, in relationships, and in everyday life.

In Unleashed Potential, Jones draws from his own experiences and the wisdom inspired by Baxter, his beloved dog, to explore values that remain essential in both business and life. Through engaging stories and accessible guidance, he highlights loyalty, teamwork, focus, gratitude, resilience, and the importance of enjoying the journey. The result is a motivational audiobook that encourages listeners to turn their backgrounds, challenges, and personal experiences into a story of growth and achievement.

Jones wrote the book to help others recognize that success is not reserved for those with perfect beginnings or traditional paths. Instead, he emphasizes that every person has the ability to learn from others, build on proven principles, and be grateful for their own life story as fuel for progress. His message is clear: success becomes more meaningful when it is built with character, purpose, and joy.

The audiobook is designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders, students, and anyone seeking practical encouragement for becoming more effective with people. By connecting business sensibility with everyday values, Jones shows how small shifts in mindset and behavior can lead to stronger relationships, better leadership, and more fulfilling results.

Kelly Jones brings warmth, humor, and lived experience to his work as an author and narrator. His storytelling style makes complex personal development ideas easy to understand, while his connection with Baxter adds heart and relatability. Through Unleashed Potential, Jones invites listeners to consider what they can learn from the people around them, the stories that shaped them, and even the loyal companions who remind them how to live with presence and purpose.

With its uplifting tone and practical lessons, Unleashed Potential stands as a timely reminder that achievement should not come at the cost of joy. Jones encourages listeners to pursue excellence while remaining grateful, grounded, and open to learning along the way.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G6GRJ8JY

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