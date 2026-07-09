Eva and Brooklyn Believe Inspires Young Readers With a Heartwarming Story of Faith, Hope, and Family

Eva and Brooklyn Believe by Megan Potter

Megan Potter presents a touching children’s story inspired by personal loss, created to help children and parents navigate grief with faith, comfort, and hope.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megan Potter announces the release of Eva and Brooklyn Believe, a heartfelt children’s book that explores faith, family, and the comforting belief that hope can be found even during life’s most difficult moments. Through the loving bond between two sisters, the story offers young readers an uplifting message about courage, reassurance, and the power of believing in something greater than themselves, while encouraging meaningful conversations between children and the adults who care for them.

In Eva and Brooklyn Believe, Eva shares with her sister, Brooklyn, why she believes angels have been present throughout her life, recalling treasured childhood moments that have strengthened her faith. While Brooklyn approaches the idea with uncertainty, Eva gently offers encouragement through stories filled with hope, joy, and comfort. As the sisters face one of life’s greatest hardships together, the narrative demonstrates how love, faith, and compassion can provide strength during times of uncertainty.

The book was inspired by Potter’s own experience with grief following her grandfather’s passing and her desire to create something honest and gentle for young children facing loss. Written to help her daughters—then ages 2 and 4—process big emotions they could feel but not fully name, the story was crafted to support both children and parents navigating grief together, offering language for reassurance, remembrance, and hope.

Potter’s connection to the story deepened even further when her father-in-law passed away the very day she finished the book. In the midst of that heartbreak, the manuscript became a source of comfort for her family, reinforcing the message that love endures and that faith can provide steadiness when answers are hard to find.

Beyond its engaging narrative, Eva and Brooklyn Believe explores themes of trust, resilience, and emotional connection in a way that is accessible for young readers and meaningful for the adults reading alongside them. Potter shares that the book continues to help her family, including her youngest daughter, who still finds comfort in the story as a way to remember her “Pop Pop.”

Written for young readers, parents, grandparents, and educators, the book is intended for families experiencing change, loss, or uncertainty, and for anyone seeking a thoughtful children’s story centered on hope and encouragement. Its gentle storytelling makes it a valuable addition to home, classroom, and church libraries, and a supportive tool for opening conversations about grief, faith, and emotional well-being.

Megan Potter is a children’s author dedicated to creating meaningful stories that inspire hope, compassion, and emotional growth. Through Eva and Brooklyn Believe, she combines heartfelt storytelling with uplifting themes that encourage children to face life’s challenges with courage, kindness, and faith.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/02Pz7KFm

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/eva-and-brooklyn-believe-megan-potter/1148764208

https://www.booksamillion.com/p/9781970859010

https://meganpotterbooks.com

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