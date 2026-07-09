ZYMIX Showcases the Future of Social Connection with Next-Generation Social SuperApp at Henley Royal Regatta

ZYMIX UK's First SuperApp

New survey highlights the social media paradox facing Gen Z: 90% are highly engaged online, but only 20% feel more connected. ZYMIX is betting on the gap.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZYMIX , the UK’s first social SuperApp, hosted its inaugural brand event at Henley Royal Regatta last Sunday, bringing together creators, media and young people.Held against the backdrop of one of Britain's most iconic sporting events, the gathering marked the beginning of ZYMIX's engagement with Gen Z social media users ahead of the platform's launch. During the event, ZYMIX surveyed 20 Generation Z attendees and established UK content creators examining how young people use social media today, what they value most from digital platforms and where current platforms are falling short. The research explored online behaviour, digital wellbeing, creator opportunities and the growing demand for platforms that create meaningful experiences beyond the screen.The findings reveal a striking disconnect between online activity and offline relationships. While 90% of Gen Z respondents spend more than two hours a day on social media, only 20% say it helps them feel connected in real life to a great extent. With 70% saying its impact is limited, the findings highlight a significant gap between digital engagement and meaningful real-world connection.Among creators, 100% said they want a platform that better connects their online audiences with real-world experiences, signalling growing demand for social platforms that extend beyond content consumption."ZYMIX was created to be one place for your life online and beyond," said Nikita McKnight, Marketing Director at ZYMIX. ”Young people don't need another platform that simply encourages more scrolling. They want an environment that helps them discover opportunities, build communities and turn online connections into real-life experiences. That's exactly what we're building — a platform designed around life beyond the screen, not just screen time.”Key research findings- 90% of Gen Z respondents spend more than two hours per day on social media, yet only 20% say it helps them feel connected in real life.- 100% of Gen Z content creators want a platform that connects online audiences with real-world experiences.- 80% of Gen Z content creators prefer traditional brand partnerships over algorithm-driven pay-per-view monetisation models.- 60% of Gen Z content creators say better monetisation would be the primary reason they would move to another platform.- 50% of Gen Z content creators say a stronger sense of authentic community would encourage them to switch platforms, ranking second only to improved earning opportunities.The research will contribute to ZYMIX's ongoing conversations with creators, young people and industry leaders as debate continues around online safety, age restrictions, digital wellbeing and the future role of social media in young people's lives.Unlike traditional platforms designed primarily to maximise screen time, ZYMIX is being developed to help young people discover events, meet like-minded people, support creators, build communities and create meaningful experiences offline."Our ZYMIX at Henley event celebrates everything social platforms should ultimately encourage – friendship, community and shared experiences," added McKnight. "Technology should help create those moments, not replace them. Our mission is to build a platform that inspires young people to turn digital connections into real-world relationships and lasting communities."The Henley event also marked the beginning of ZYMIX's support for London Youth Rowing, with the company announcing a donation to help the organisation continue its work empowering young people to build confidence, resilience and life skills through sport. The donation is the first step in ZYMIX's broader commitment to investing in initiatives that create opportunities for young people beyond the digital world.About ZYMIXZYMIX is the UK's first all-in-one social SuperApp, built for Gen Z. ZYMIX combines messaging, short video, communities and payments into one app — everything Gen Z actually does online, in one place. ZYMIX launches across UK universities in Autumn 2026. Join ZYMIX on the App Store or Google Play Research methodology: The findings are based on a survey commissioned by ZYMIX and conducted during its event at Henley Royal Regatta on 5 July 2026. The survey gathered responses from 20 Generation Z attendees and UK content creators. The findings are intended to provide indicative insights into attitudes towards social media, digital wellbeing and real-world connection and are not nationally representative.

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