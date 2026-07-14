AI-Driven Cars Push Prices Higher - Indy Auto Man Responds With a Focus on Reliable Used Cars

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man spotlights trade-offs between AI-driven autos and earlier generations, highlighting concerns about prices, complexity, and long-term durability.

People want dependable transportation, not a confusing lesson in every new screen and subscription model the industry can create. That is where quality used cars make the most sense.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive technology continues to evolve quickly in 2026, and that shift is contributing to higher vehicle costs across the auto market.

The industry is dealing with:

- Sticky new-car pricing. New-vehicle prices remain high in mature markets, and affordability pressures are limiting sales growth.

- Slower BEV adoption in the U.S. Battery electric vehicles still carry a premium versus the broader market, and adoption is not accelerating as quickly as many expected.

- Software-defined vehicles. With automakers pouring resources into AI-connected functionalities, software development, and digital interfaces, vehicles are becoming more intricate. This heightened complexity can diminish the intuitive nature of vehicle control for users.

- Supply-chain and tariff pressure. Production localization, trade uncertainty, and supply disruptions continue to shape pricing and availability across the industry.

In practical terms, more technology means more components, more sophisticated software systems, and greater expense for manufacturers to produce the vehicles, resulting in a price increase for buyers. Industry reports show that new vehicle prices in the U.S. have risen about 15% to 25% since 2020, with average transaction prices now consistently above $45,000 in mature markets, while BEVs in the U.S. still carry a 15% to 20% premium over the overall market average transaction price. Hybrid vehicles are typically 5% to 10% more expensive than comparable ICE models.

Vehicles built in the early 2000s are often regarded by experts and drivers alike as more durable than many newer models, reflecting a period when long-term reliability was the highest priority. Today’s automakers face a different reality: they must balance rising production costs, rapid technology development, and the growing complexity of AI-driven control systems.

It will take years for modern cars to achieve the same level of perfection as the vehicles produced from 2000 to 2015, before AI assistants, automatic parking, and self-driving tech were introduced to the market. As new-car prices remain elevated and shoppers face a fast-changing mix of technology, financing pressure, and limited affordability, Indy Auto Man is highlighting quality used vehicles as a practical alternative for buyers seeking value and simplicity.

Victor Figlin, the General Manager at the Indy Auto Man car dealership in Indiana, says many buyers are frustrated by the direction of new cars because the technology can feel like it is solving problems they never had in the first place, while also making vehicles more expensive and challenging to manage.

“I cared for the people around me by addressing their needs for reliable and affordable cars, and with years in the industry, our team recognized a great opportunity to advise on models that have proven their durability through customer reviews, market statistics, and manufacturer feedback. And these are the vehicles we are collecting in our stock.”

The previous generation of autos has its own benefits: genuine leather has largely given way to synthetic materials, while turbocharged engines remain an appealing but more wear-prone solution. And for buyers, nostalgic for a specific model from earlier years, the used market is the only place where it can still be found.

“Today’s buyers are not just comparing prices - they are trying to make sense of autos that feel overloaded with features, software, and uncertainty,” he said, and explained that “the line between high-tech safety and comfort features and excessive infotainment is fragile. Many buyers want easy, manageable transportation means, with a familiar feel and appearance”.

He adds that as vehicles add more driver-assist features and digital controls, many shoppers say they are paying for technology they do not fully trust. In such a case, used vehicles from the previous generation can be a better option because shoppers can choose a reliable model with a habitual set of features, often at a significantly lower price than a comparable new vehicle.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a used-car dealership serving Indiana buyers with a focus on quality vehicle inventory at its Indianapolis and Westfield car lots, transparent pricing, and a streamlined purchase experience. With many awards at hand, Indy Auto Man has recently received another recognition, being named the top dealership in Indianapolis by Elite5Pro.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.