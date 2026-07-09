Cement Board Market Key Competitors, Growth Drivers, and Strategic Market Outlook

Cement Board Market Report 2026 Competitors

The Business Research Company's Cement board Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cement board market is dominated by a mix of global building materials manufacturers and specialized fiber cement product suppliers. Companies are focusing on advanced board formulations, high-strength reinforcement technologies, moisture and fire performance improvements, production process optimization, and development of lightweight construction panels to strengthen market presence and address evolving building requirements. Emphasis on installation efficiency, long-term structural reliability, environmental sustainability, compliance with building standards, and enhanced performance across residential, commercial, and industrial applications remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving construction materials ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Cement Board Market?

•According to our research, James Hardie Industries plc led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s fiber cement products division, which is directly involved in the cement board market, provides a broad portfolio of fiber cement siding, backer boards, wall systems, cladding solutions, and interior building panels that support structural durability, weather protection, design flexibility, and long-term performance across residential and commercial construction projects.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cement Board Market?

Major companies operating in the cement board market are James Hardie Industries plc, Etex Group Ltd., Saint-Gobain SA, SCG Building Materials Co. Ltd., Nichiha Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville Corp., Knauf Gips KG, Everest Industries Limited, HIL Limited, Visaka Industries Ltd., Elementia Materiales SAB de CV, Allura USA, Mahaphant India Pvt. Ltd., Plycem USA Inc., Tepe Betopan AS, Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn. Bhd., TPI Polene Public Company Limited, BetonWood SRL, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Atermit AS, Shandong Lutai Building Material Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Soben Board International, LTM Group LLC, Maxitile Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Cement Board Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 13% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate manufacturing and certification entry barriers, driven by evolving building code requirements, performance standards for fire and moisture protection, increasing demand for high-quality construction materials, and the need for large-scale production and distribution capabilities. Leading players such as James Hardie Industries plc, Etex Group Ltd., Saint-Gobain SA, SCG Building Materials Co. Ltd., Nichiha Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville Corp., Knauf Gips KG, Everest Industries Limited, and HIL Limited hold notable market shares through extensive product portfolios, established distribution networks, strong relationships with contractors and builders, and continuous investments in product performance and manufacturing efficiency. As demand for durable construction solutions, sustainable building materials, advanced façade systems, and high-performance interior and exterior applications increases, product innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oJames Hardie Industries plc (2%)

oEtex Group Ltd. (2%)

oSaint-Gobain SA (2%)

oSCG Building Materials Co. Ltd. (1%)

oNichiha Corporation (1%)

oGAF Materials Corporation (1%)

oJohns Manville Corp. (1%)

oKnauf Gips KG (1%)

oEverest Industries Limited (1%)

oHIL Limited (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Cement Board Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the cement board market include Holcim Ltd., Heidelberg Materials AG, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH plc, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Votorantim Cimentos, UltraTech Cement Limited, Shree Cement Limited, JK Cement Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Limited, Sibelco, Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies Inc., Johns Manville, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Saint-Gobain ADFORS, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Jushi Group Co. Ltd., China National Building Material Group Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Cement Board Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the cement board market include ABC Supply Co. Inc., Builders FirstSource Inc., Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., SRS Distribution Inc. (including GMS Inc.), BlueLinx Holdings Inc., Foundation Building Materials Inc., Woodgrain Inc. (formerly Huttig), Travis Perkins plc, SIG plc, Jewson, Wolseley UK Limited, MKM Building Supplies, Bunnings Group, RONA Inc., 84 Lumber Company, L&W Supply Corporation, US LBM Holdings LLC, Kamco Supply Corp., Guardian Building Products, Parksite Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Cement Board Market?

•Major end users in the cement board market include Lennar Corporation, D.R. Horton Inc., PulteGroup Inc., NVR Inc., Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, Toll Brothers Inc., Skanska AB, Vinci S.A., Bouygues Construction, Turner Construction Company, Bechtel Corporation, Kiewit Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Obayashi Corporation, Lendlease Group, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Samsung C&T Corporation, DL E&C Co. Ltd., CapitaLand Development.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Large-format fire-rated façade panel technology is transforming the cement board market by improving building safety, enhancing architectural design flexibility, and enabling durable exterior cladding solutions for modern construction projects.

•Example: In January 2024, James Hardie Industries plc launched the 11 mm Hardie Panel for the UK and European markets, featuring large-format fiber-cement façade panels with an A2 fire rating and enhanced impact resistance.

•Its large panel dimensions, advanced fiber-cement composition, and diverse surface finishes improve façade durability, support fire compliance requirements, reduce installation complexity, and provide greater aesthetic versatility for residential and commercial buildings.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Sustainable Innovation Through Low-Carbon Fiber Cement Technologies

•Large-Format Cement Boards Enhancing Modern Façade Applications

•Integration Of Advanced Fire-Resistant Materials In Building Panels

•Strategic Partnerships Expanding Construction Material Distribution Networks

•Product Investments Advancing High-Performance Moisture-Resistant Boards

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What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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