WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Sexual Assailants, Kidnappers, and Drug Traffickers

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more public safety threats across the country convicted for sexual assault, kidnapping, and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin, and other despicable offenses.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested more sexual assailants, kidnappers, drug traffickers, and other worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. While sanctuary politicians continue to release pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto their streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make America safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Willian Bueso-Orellana, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual assault in Dallas, Texas.

Yung Ho Lo, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted for kidnapping in Brooklyn, New York.

Bernardo Campusano-Abreu, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for cocaine sell, cocaine possession, dangerous drugs, threatening terroristic offenses, and narcotics equipment – possession in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

Israel Chavez-Tamayo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin in Fresno, California.

Tresor Kamona, a criminal illegal alien from the Democratic Republic of Congo, convicted for felony larceny in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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