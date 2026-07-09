ICE Asks Michigan to Not Release a Haitian Illegal Alien Arrested for Killing His Coworker in Barbaric Stabbing

This illegal alien was released into the country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Michigan to not release a Haitian illegal alien from jail following his arrest for allegedly murdering his coworker at a meat processing facility in Michigan.

According to local reporting, the fatal incident took place on June 30 in Coldwater, Michigan. Valmir Djempsley, an illegal alien from Haiti, got into an argument with his coworker, 21-year-old Brandon Eduardo Velasquez Chavez. The argument escalated to the point that Djempsley eventually chased after Chavez with a knife before stabbing him in the back. Chavez died at the scene.

Valmir Djempsly

Djempsley was arrested and charged with murder. ICE lodged a detainer for him the same day he was arrested.

“This illegal alien barbarically stabbed his coworker to death,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This murderer was released into American communities by the Biden Administration. If it weren’t for the reckless open border policies of the Biden Administration, this criminal never would have been in our country in the first place and his victim would still be alive. We have lodged a detainer asking Michigan to not release this dangerous criminal from jail without notifying ICE.”

Djempsley came into the United States illegally in Texas in 2024. He was then RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.

# # #