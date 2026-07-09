ICE Lodges Detainer for Illegal Alien Arrested After Causing Car Crash that Killed a 6-Year-Old in North Carolina

This illegal alien has been deported THREE times

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking North Carolina officials to not release from jail a criminal illegal alien charged with causing a car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in Pitt County.

According to local reporting, the crash occurred on July 3 when a truck ran a stop sign and struck an SUV. The driver of the SUV was a mother who had her two children with her, ages 6 and 4. The mother and the 4-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while 6-year-old Calli Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim: 6-year-old Calli Toler

The driver of the truck was Jaime Santiago Corona, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested and charged with death by vehicle, failure to stop for a stop sign, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license is revoked. His criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence of liquor and obstructing police.

The suspect: Jaime Santiago Corona

“This monster caused a car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl, and injured a mother and a 4-year-old,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He had previously been deported THREE times, and has a criminal history for driving under the influence of liquor. This tragedy was 100% preventable. Our prayers are with Calli Toler and her family. DHS lodged a detainer requesting this criminal illegal alien not be released from jail and allowed on our roads again.”

Santiago had illegally entered the United States at unknown dates and locations THREE times before, and was deported in 2019, 2023, and 2024. He illegally entered the United States for a FOURTH time at an unknown date and location.

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