Or Die Trying Introduces an Epic Fantasy Adventure Driven by Courage and Determination

"... Or Die Trying" (Volume 1) by Tom Viola

Tom Viola delivers a fantasy novel following four women on perilous quest through a mythical world where resilience, loyalty, and hope are tested at every turn.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Viola's graphic novel, Or Die Trying, is an imaginative fantasy novel that combines high-stakes adventure with unforgettable characters and legendary creatures. Centered on an extraordinary journey of courage and perseverance, the story follows four women whose lives are forever changed after their village is devastated by fire and every man mysteriously disappears. Their determination to uncover the truth launches an epic quest filled with danger, discovery, and unexpected alliances.

In Or Die Trying, the women unite under a single promise to find their loved ones and return home or die trying. As they travel through an enchanting world, they encounter an unforgettable cast of mythical beings, including an elf, a centaur, a giant, a cyclops, Medusa, and an army of Amazons. Each encounter presents new challenges while revealing the courage, resourcefulness, and strength required to survive an unpredictable and magical landscape.

The inspiration for the novel comes from Tom Viola's passion for classic fantasy storytelling and the timeless appeal of heroic journeys. By placing determined female protagonists at the heart of the adventure, he explores themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds. The story reflects the enduring belief that ordinary individuals can accomplish extraordinary things when united by purpose and unwavering resolve.

Beyond its thrilling adventure, the novel explores the deeper significance of friendship, leadership, and the resilience that emerges during moments of crisis. Each obstacle faced by the characters becomes an opportunity for growth, challenging them to rely on one another while discovering strengths they never knew they possessed. Through imaginative world-building and engaging storytelling, the novel offers readers both exciting action and meaningful character development.

Or Die Trying will appeal to readers who enjoy epic fantasy, adventure fiction, and stories inspired by mythology and legendary creatures. Fans of immersive world-building, compelling quests, and character-driven narratives will find an engaging reading experience that balances action, suspense, and emotional depth while laying the foundation for an exciting series.

Tom Viola is an author dedicated to creating imaginative fantasy stories that celebrate courage, determination, and the enduring power of hope. His storytelling combines mythical worlds, memorable characters, and adventurous narratives designed to entertain readers while exploring timeless themes of loyalty, resilience, and the pursuit of seemingly impossible goals. Through Or Die Trying, Viola invites readers into a richly imagined world where bravery and perseverance shape every step of the journey. He has published five graphic novels.

Published in 2010, Or Die Trying is an 8" x 10" graphic novel. It is 109 pages and contains more than 200 full-color original images.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0dZKUAxW

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