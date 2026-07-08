Rep. Bohnak secures $500,000 for Marquette outdoor recreation area

State Rep. Karl Bohnak today announced $500,000 in state funding he secured in the new state budget to support the 906 Adventure Team’s development and construction of Gluski Park, a new community trailhead for outdoor adventure in the heart of Marquette County.

The project will feature a community pavilion, walking path, and terrain for bike skills development while preserving two acres of green space in East Marquette. Gluski Park will be available to the community 24/7 and designed for people of all ages and abilities.

“The Upper Peninsula is one of the greatest places in the country to raise a family, and projects like this help keep it that way,” said Bohnak (R-Deerton). “The 906 Adventure Team brought forward a vision that will give kids and families another place to explore the outdoors, stay active, and enjoy everything that makes our corner of Michigan so special. I’m happy to help secure the funding to make it happen.”

906 Adventure Team President Todd Poquette said the funding represents a significant milestone for the project:

“Building Gluski Park preserves a 2.6 acre green space and creates a community trailhead for outdoor adventure that will serve this community for years to come, and the recently approved state funding will go a long way toward making sure this project gets done, done well, and done on time. I can’t stress enough what a huge win this is for the Marquette community, and more specifically… our kids.”

Bohnak said projects like Gluski Park are an investment in the future of Upper Peninsula communities.

“The Upper Peninsula has always been a place where people value the outdoors, strong communities, and opportunities for the next generation,” said Bohnak. “Gluski Park reflects all of those values, and I’m pleased to support a project that will serve families across Marquette for years to come.”