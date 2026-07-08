Carra vote explanations for the week of June 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026:

I voted YES on SCR 14 (Sen. Camilleri) would approve an extension of the state of emergency declared on April 2,

EXPLANATION: Currently, state requirements prohibit eight Michigan counties from using gasoline that exceeds 7.0-psi vapor pressure in the summer months. A state of emergency suspended this regulation, putting E15 fuel back on the market for these consumers. Without this action by July 1st, residents of these eight counties would face higher gas prices resulting from this state-imposed requirement.

PASSED: 103-2

I voted YES on SB 878 (Sen. Anthony) would provide appropriations for multiple departments and branches for FY 26-27.

EXPLANATION: The House amended the Senate’s proposal by creating $100 placeholders in the budget, effectively “zeroing” it out. This created full disparity between the Senate proposal and the House proposal, setting the foundation for the conference committee to have the budget wide open for changes as only points of difference can be changed in the conference committee. This vote did not automatically send the bill to conference committee, and the House’s amendment was a preferable alternative to the Senate’s initial proposal.

PASSED: 104-1

I voted NO on HB 4833 (Rep. Steele) would eliminate the planned attrition of one district court judgeship in Oakland County. This would allow the number of District Court judges in Oakland County to remain at current levels.

EXPLANATION: The 48th District Court is currently scheduled to go down from 3 District Judges to 2 based on SCAO’s recommendation. Since the judges receive some state funding, the scheduled decrease should take effect to reduce overall state expenditures.

PASSED: 101-4

I voted NO on HB 5152&53 (Reps. Paquette, Andrews) would require a notice of rights clarifying the statutory rights homeowners waive when selling a home in foreclosure. Would clarify that unless a will or the law provides otherwise, a homeowner’s statutory rights to reclaim their home and collect the remaining sale proceeds from a property auction cannot be assigned or transferred to any other person or entity.

EXPLANATION: People experiencing foreclosure are already entitled to certain protections in state law. If they wish to agree to an offer from an investor after the notice of foreclosure, that is a market transaction between two parties and is their decision to make. It is not the responsibility of the state to regulate this transaction, especially when protections already exist.

PASSED: 102-3, PASSED: 102-3

I voted YES on HB 5727 (Rep. Hoadley) would remove the requirement for minors to obtain work permits and require schools to notify employers if a minor is not in good standing at school.

EXPLANATION: In 2024, the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity was given central authority over work permits for minors by the state legislature. The state should not overly burden entrepreneurial minors who wish to earn their way in life. Cutting red tape better respects the right of these hardworking kids to pursue their own prosperity at a young age.

PASSED: 57-49

I voted YES on HB 5630 (Rep. Bollin) would provide School Aid appropriations for FY 26-27.

EXPLANATION: Failing to concur with the Senate’s changes sends the bill to conference committee where six legislators are chosen to rubber stamp the budget they haven’t even read. Avoiding this secretive and centralized process is preferred.

NOT CONCURRED: 1-105

Friday, July 3, 2026:

I voted NO on SB 966, HB 5806&07 (Sen. Irwin, Reps. Grant, Aragona) would establish and administer the Housing Opportunity Tax Credit program. Would create housing opportunity tax credits. Would provide housing opportunity credits against the retaliatory tax.

EXPLANATION: The federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit passes through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), and funds are then disbursed to qualified housing developers. A state program is an improper expansion to the size and scope of government.

PASSED: 95-13, PASSED: 94-12, PASSED: 94-12

I voted NO on SB 723 (Sen. Anthony) would make changes to Transformational Brownfield Plans.

EXPLANATION: Transformational Brownfield Plans (TBP) far exceed standard brownfield plans in size and scope, making TBPs a coveted corporate welfare tool. Transparency and proper oversight into these plans is long overdue, but fundamentally transformational brownfield plans are a form of corrupt policy. The Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) would still administer the program, and expanding project caps would broaden the size and scope of these arrangements. Rather than creating these convoluted plans to manipulate tax revenues, the state should move to cut taxes for everyone so that success is determined by merit and not by political connection.

PASSED: 82-26

I voted NO on SB 81 (Sen. Shink) would empower the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission (MIDC) to create standards for indigent defense services provided to juveniles.

EXPLANATION: Expanding the MIDC’s functions to include creation of standards for juveniles reflects an increase in government power. Further, adding a member to the governor-appointed commission is not guaranteed to produce higher quality legal services for juveniles.

PASSED: 95-13

I voted NO on SB 423 (Sen. Chang) would remove the sunset for two property tax delinquency programs.

EXPLANATION: People shouldn’t have to rent the land they own from the government. Until government moves towards more freedom, we are obligated to pay hefty property taxes. If property taxes were lowered universally, then there would not be a need for delinquency programs, which reflect a government solution to a government made problem.

PASSED: 106-2

I voted NO on SB 293&94 (Sen. Polehanki) would amend Michigan law regarding animal cruelty and animal neglect cases, specifically regarding the confiscation and housing of the abused animal.

EXPLANATION: There are already laws on the books against animal cruelty and neglect. The broad language of this bill package opens the door to government overreach where an individual could be wrongly accused of abusing their pet, and the government would then take away their four-legged friend without proving guilt of this crime.

PASSED: 84-24, PASSED: 84-24

I voted NO on SB 616 (Sen. Santana) would prohibit local units of government from filing civil lawsuits against the entities listed in the opioid settlements negotiated by the state of Michigan.

EXPLANATION: Instead of pursuing justice and seeking proper remedies for legal injury, these settlements appear to have become another revenue stream for both state and local government.

PASSED: 102-6

I voted NO on SB 721&22 (Sen. Moss) would extend the sunset on the Commercial Redevelopment Act. Would extend the sunset on the Commercial Rehabilitation Act.

EXPLANATION: Extending the sunset for the Commercial Redevelopment Act and the Commercial Rehabilitation Act will keep local corporate welfare tools in place. Handing out tax abatements to developers is government picking winners and losers, which is an abuse of power by government.

PASSED: 96-12, PASSED: 97-11

I voted NO on SB 106 (Sen. Polehanki) would create a fund-raising registration plate for spay and neuter clinics.

EXPLANATION: Creating a new license plate for the purpose of fundraising expands the revenue streams managed by government. The bill also establishes a fund to be administered by the Treasury, and money from the fund is to be disbursed to a nonprofit organization. Rather than funneling charitable causes through the state, private philanthropy should prevail.

PASSED: 86-22

I voted NO on HB 5485 (Rep. Schuette) would amend Michigan’s dam safety laws by creating a statewide registration system, strengthening inspection requirements, and expanding state oversight and emergency authority to reduce risks from dam failures.

EXPLANATION: Free market competition with the risk of insurance liabilities should be trusted to produce sturdy, reliable dams instead of adding more regulations. Burdening dam owners with a statewide registration database will increase government surveillance, not produce strong dams. Adding burdensome red tape to dams also increases EGLE’s administrative costs and overall involvement in dam management.

PASSED: 100-8

I voted YES on SB 604 (Sen. Polehanki) would increase the fee paid by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) to authorized distribution agents (ADAs).

EXPLANATION: The MLCC pays distributors a fee, but this rate has not kept pace with inflation, meaning that the government-run MLCC is getting a great deal while the private sector is being shorted. Government should not interfere with the liquor industry, but raising the fee imposed on the MLCC ensures the distributors are fairly compensated in the existing system, especially after last year’s adjustments to gas taxes and transportation revenue.

PASSED: 100-8

I voted NO on SB 418, 421, HB 4805, 4808 (Sens. Hertel, Cherry, Rep. Posthumus) would update the name of the board, allows partnering with fundraising organizations, changes nomenclature and alters various references in addition to modifying reporting requirements. Would adjust references for the new board name. Would increase the disbursement rate to 8% of the 12-quarter average. Would allow the Children Trust Michigan board to meet virtually (or include absent members virtually at in-person meetings).

EXPLANATION: Increasing the disbursement rate for the Children’s Trust Fund increases the amount of taxpayer dollars that government can spend. Child safety experts and activists do not need government to direct their efforts in curtailing child abuse.

PASSED: 99-9, PASSED: 103-5, PASSED: 102-6, PASSED: 100-8

I voted NO on SB 105 (Sen. Irwin) would amend the Insurance Code to require health plans or nonprofit dental care organizations to have one method of payment or reimbursement to dentists that is fee free.

EXPLANATION: It is not the government’s proper role to tell insurance companies how to pay dentists. This is a matter between insurance providers and dentists to resolve through market processes.

PASSED: 107-1

I voted NO on SB 716 (Sen. Wojno) would reduce the timeframe for scheduling controlled substances after federal changes.

EXPLANATION: Like other creations of government, the federal controlled substances schedule is flawed. The state of Michigan currently operates in a 91 day window to evaluate updates to the federal schedule, and this timeframe presents an opportunity for the state to thoroughly review the federal standard and choose whether or not to adopt it or make amendments. Limiting the state to a 60 day window would cede scheduling authority to the federal government and is inconsistent with states’ rights.

PASSED: 102-6

I voted YES on SB 989 (Sen. Polehanki) would eliminate a sunset on a provision allowing individuals to gain interim teaching certificates for special education via an alternate route.

EXPLANATION: Interim teaching certificates for teachers pursuing an alternative route to teach special education were first established in 2020, though they were set to expire after a certain period of time. There is a shortage of special education teachers, and these interim teaching certificates address the shortage by recognizing a clear pathway for teachers pursuing an alternative route to certification. Codifying flexibility will help ensure that prospective special education teachers are able to more easily access job opportunities.

PASSED: 108-0

I voted NO on SB 501, HB 4101 (Sen. Santana, Rep. Bierlein) would replace HB 4380 and make necessary changes to the Public Health Code to enact the physical therapist compact. Would enter Michigan into the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact to allow for the privilege to practice in member states under the compact and state requirements.

EXPLANATION: Licensure compacts come with potential fees, increased data sharing, and an out of state commission in charge of the operations. Licensing should be streamlined here at home to cut red tape and decrease administrative burdens on these occupations. Out-of-state occupational therapists would be more inclined to move here and work if our regulatory environment was greatly reduced. Additionally, licensure reciprocity would be a good alternative to this compact.

PASSED: 106-2, PASSED: 106-2

I voted NO on SB 456 (Sen. McMorrow) would amend PA 176 of 2012 to require the Michigan State Police (MSP) to implement a system capable of distributing missing persons alerts to mobile phones for seniors or vulnerable adults

EXPLANATION: PA 176 requires the Michigan State Police to communicate reports of missing persons to local law enforcement as well as at least one broadcaster. In effect, existing law ensures that missing person reports are made public. If people wanted to participate in a text-alert program to help locate the missing, they could do so without legislation.

PASSED: 106-2

I voted NO on SB 18, HB 4750 (Sen. Irwin, Rep. Schmaltz) would provide for conditions on the use of certain benefits for a child in foster care.

EXPLANATION: MDHHS would be required to apply for all benefits possible, increasing government’s role in the foster care process. Given MDHHS’s inability to provide stability for these children, expanding their involvement can’t be trusted to lead to greater outcomes for the kids they seek to serve.

PASSED: 107-1, PASSED: 106-1

I voted YES on SB 71 (Sen. Damoose) would designate the Mackinac Bridge as a key facility under the Michigan Penal Code.

EXPLANATION: The Mackinac Bridge is critical infrastructure. Given the logistical significance of the bridge, it is sensible to ensure people don’t interfere with so many people seeking to travel freely between the peninsulas.

PASSED: 96-12

I voted YES on SB 133 (Sen. Singh) would allow certain insurance producers to obtain continuing education credits through participation in certified insurance organization activities.

EXPLANATION: Many insurance agents already participate in certified insurance organization activities, but they have not been allowed to claim participation for their continuing education credits. Loosening red tape provides less burdens and more opportunities for insurance agents.

PASSED: 107-1

I voted NO on SB 52 (Sen. Geiss) would allow port authorities to expand their activities to related port facilities and enter contracts to address previous debt.

EXPLANATION: Michigan currently has only one port authority, which already has broad powers to facilitate port projects and operates on a tax exempt basis. Expanding the powers of a governmental entity to finance public-private partnerships is an improper and flawed approach to economic prosperity.

PASSED: 104-4

I voted NO on SB 903 (Sen. Camilleri) would require public school districts and public school academies that receive weighted formula funding for at-risk students and English language learners to comply with specified accountability measures.

EXPLANATION: Weighted funding is an abundantly repulsive approach to funding government education, but adding burdens and reporting requirements on this funding structure only compounds the bad decision.

PASSED: 101-7

I voted NO on HB 6126&27 (Rep. Morgan) would amend the Lawful Sports Betting Act and Lawful Internet Gaming Act respectively by directing revenues from those funds to federal recognized tribal governments in the state.

EXPLANATION: Government should not direct money to this fund and should instead be used for other purposes.

PASSED: 105-3, PASSED: 105-3

I voted YES on HB 6130 (Rep. Bollin) would close the Community District Education Trust Fund and end general fund backfilling of Detroit Public School Community District local funds.

EXPLANATION: The Community District Education Trust Fund was created to backfill the Detroit Public School Community District. Detroit Public Schools have since paid off their debts, and there is no longer a need for this fund. This was a wise update to prevent the continued appropriation of state dollars in bailing out one particular school district.

PASSED: 60-48

I voted YES on HB 5482 (Rep. Meerman) would amend the Management and Budget Act by eliminating the requirement that appropriation bills include appropriations for projected state building authority rental payments.

EXPLANATION: Under the Management and Budget Act, appropriations bills must currently include state building authority projects that have been approved for final design but have yet to be constructed. The money is appropriated before the construction process begins, meaning those funds can get stuck if there are delays with the projects. Striking this requirement will prevent taxpayer dollars from being trapped in an appropriations twilight zone.

PASSED: 108-0

I voted YES on HB 5109 (Rep. Outman) would transfer $1.7 million annually from the TACF to the general fund from Fiscal Year 2027 through Fiscal Year 2029.

EXPLANATION: Currently, the Transportation Administration Collection Fund (TACF) is restricted for vehicle registration operations administered by the secretary of state. Diverting the money to the general fund eliminates an expenditure from the budgetary process and frees up existing revenue.

PASSED: 108-0

I voted NO on HB 6043 (Rep. VanWoerkom) would codify the current Tri-Share Program that provides for shared childcare costs between the state, employer, and employee.

EXPLANATION: The Tri-Share Program was originally a pilot program administered by MiLEAP. Codifying the program expands government by making a temporary program permanent. Instead, the state should not only reduce its involvement in childcare but also move to lower taxes across the board so that people are better equipped to afford childcare services.

PASSED: 99-9

I voted YES on HB 4350 (Rep. Borton) would create an exception within the Natural Resources Commission’s (NRC) prohibition on deer and elk baiting for hunting, by allowing an individual to engage in feeding of wildlife and birds under certain conditions.

EXPLANATION: The NRC’s ban on feeding wildlife is a detriment to hunters and nature-lovers alike. People should be free to feed the birds and other wildlife without fear of harassment from the DNR, especially in close proximity to their homes.

PASSED: 76-32

I voted NO on HB 4518 (Rep. Rigas) would amend the Michigan Amber Alert Act to include missing children with special needs or missing children the State Police believes to be in danger as eligible for activation of an Amber Alert.

EXPLANATION: Expanding the use of the Amber Alert system in this manner opens the door for vindictive and defamatory action surrounding custody disputes.

PASSED: 107-1

I voted YES on SB 585&86 (Sens. Irwin, Johnson) would require an appraisal to be considered under proposed sales of a ward’s property. Would restrict a guardian’s ability to move a ward from their residence.

EXPLANATION: Guardians and conservators are appointed by the courts to help manage the affairs of wards. They have a responsibility to ensure that they act in accordance with the ward’s rights and best interest. As they are court appointed, it is sensible to hold public guardians and conservators accountable to ensure they are not taking advantage of vulnerable adults.

PASSED: 107-0, PASSED: 107-0

I voted NO on HB 4062-64 (Reps. Tisdel, Martin, Neyer) would prohibit a former member of the Legislature from becoming a lobbyist agent for two years after leaving office. Would prohibit a former governor, lieutenant governor, or department head of the executive office from becoming a lobbyist agent for two years after leaving office. Would prohibit current members of the Legislature from becoming a lobbyist in another state while in office.

EXPLANATION: These bills seek an institutional fix for corruption when what’s needed is for elected officials to freely clean up their own poor behavior. The bill package infringes on First Amendment rights by restricting people in what they can or can’t do after leaving public office. Government officials have a responsibility to conduct themselves with integrity. While in office and afterward, public officials should take it upon themselves to honor the wishes of the people and hold themselves to a high ethical standard.

PASSED: 89-18, PASSED: 92-15, PASSED: 94-13

I voted YES on HB 4187 (Rep. Outman) would transfer $15 million for the next 3 fiscal years from the Renew Michigan Fund. The bill would also credit all accrued interest and earnings from investments in the Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Fund to the general fund, starting with FY 26-27.

EXPLANATION: Directing money away from the Renew Michigan Fund and the Revitalization and Placemaking Fund is a step in the right direction of finding better allocations of taxpayer dollars.

PASSED: 107-0

I voted NO on HB 5630 (Rep. Bollin) would provide School Aid appropriations for FY 26-27.

EXPLANATION: The cost of government education has spiraled out of control, and it will continue to do so until government realizes it is fundamentally ill-equipped to provide quality education. Here again, government is offering more funding and more mandates as solutions to the literacy crisis. Michigan ranks in the bottom ten nationally for education. Alternative approaches that minimize government involvement are necessary. This year’s school budget touted weighted funding formulas as an effective solution, prioritizing extra funding for English language learners. The radical left scored a massive victory for their agenda by giving preferential treatment to illegal immigrants in this year’s school budget.

PASSED: 99-8

I voted NO on HB 4309 (Rep. Prestin) would amend the Public Health Code to enter Michigan into the Physician Assistants Licensure Compact to allow physician assistants to practice in states other than Michigan with a compact privilege and conversely allows PAs in other states that are part of the compact to practice in Michigan.

EXPLANATION: Licensure compacts come with potential fees, increased data sharing, and an out of state commission in charge of the operations. Licensing should be streamlined here at home to cut red tape and decrease administrative burdens on these occupations. Out-of-state physicians assistants would be more inclined to move here and work if our regulatory environment was greatly reduced. Additionally, licensure reciprocity would be a good alternative to this compact.

PASSED: 104-2

I voted NO on HB 4396 (Rep. Lightner) would allow research requests for juvenile court records.

EXPLANATION: Government involvement in data sharing agreements is a cause for concern. The government can’t be trusted to record more data and enter sharing agreements.

PASSED: 104-2

I voted NO on HB 6074 (Rep. Bohnak) would prevent private equity/institutional firms from owning more than 100 single-family homes.

EXPLANATION: It is not proper for government to determine who is allowed to purchase single family homes after creating the unaffordable housing crisis in the first place. Saddling the people of Michigan with high tax burdens and over-regulating housing markets has put people at a disadvantage. Rather than attempting to solve the problem with further regulations, government should move to reduce tax burdens, cut red tape, and unleash our economy so that people are able to afford a home.

PASSED: 104-2

I voted NO on HB 5697 (Rep. DeBoer) would require K-5 public school teachers to receive science of reading training.

EXPLANATION: Currently, thousands of Michigan teachers already choose to complete LETRS training. The optional model has shown success, and leaving it to the volition of teachers and local school districts is more prudent than imposing a statewide mandate on their training with this one-size-fits-all approach. Furthermore, implementing this requirement is projected to cost taxpayers upwards of $75 million.

PASSED: 103-3

I voted YES on HB 5570&71 (Reps. Fairbairn, Wooden) would permit a single interior exit stairway for certain buildings.

EXPLANATION: Currently, apartment buildings with six levels or less must, at minimum, have two exit stairways. Reducing this requirement to one exit stairway in certain circumstances is a step in the right direction of cutting red tape for potential developers.

PASSED: 102-4, PASSED: 102-4

I voted NO on HB 4103&04 (Reps. Rogers, Wozniak) would enter Michigan into the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact to allow for the privilege to practice in member states under the compact and state requirements.

EXPLANATION: Licensure compacts come with potential fees, increased data sharing, and an out of state commission in charge of the operations. Licensing should be streamlined here at home to cut red tape and decrease administrative burdens on these occupations. Out-of-state occupational therapists would be more inclined to move here and work if our regulatory environment was greatly reduced. Additionally, licensure reciprocity would be a good alternative to this compact.

PASSED: 104-2, PASSED: 104-2

I voted NO on HB 4824 (Rep. Bierlein) would amend the definition of “brand” and “brand extension” to clarify and ensure distributors maintain exclusive rights to distribute products that fall under the same brand and would direct $680,000 in revenue from fees and collections to the General Fund for the next three fiscal years.

EXPLANATION: Originally, House Bill 4824 was taken up for a vote in the House on October 22, 2025. The bill was tied to HB 4823 and modified the definition of “brand,” “brand extension,” and made other technical regulatory changes. HB 4824 returned from the Senate as a budget implementation bill, and the substitute was not made available with ample time for review. The state budget was also the following bill on the agenda, further compressing available time.

PASSED: 102-4

I voted NO on SB 878 (Sen. Anthony) would provide appropriations for multiple departments and branches for FY 26-27.

EXPLANATION: We only had 96 minutes to review the 1001 page state budget before taking a vote. This process is deeply flawed, and we owe it to the people of Michigan to properly scrutinize and review the budget proposal before voting. Notably, the initial House proposed budget sought to reign in woke DEI policies. The Democrat-controlled Senate and Governor not only ensured that this productive proposal was not included, but directed taxpayer dollars to illegal aliens. Generally, budgets contain more harm than good, and the process lacked adequate deliberation and transparency.

PASSED: 99-7