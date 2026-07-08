DPR Publishes Public Comments on SprayDays California

Statewide pesticide notification system continues as the department reviews feedback and plans improvements

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) has reviewed and published all public comments received on SprayDays California, the state’s pesticide application notification system. DPR gathered the comments from March 10 through May 1, 2026, alongside the release of the system’s first annual status update. These comments are available to view on DPR’s SmartComment page.

DPR thanks everyone who shared feedback on the system and the annual status update. This input helps the department keep improving the system.

SprayDays informs people statewide, providing advance notifications and details about scheduled applications of restricted material pesticides, which require approval from a county agricultural commissioner before use.

The recently approved 2026-27 California Budget continues funding for the system’s operation and outreach.

The regulation behind SprayDays (Title 3, California Code of Regulations, section 6434) requires DPR to gather public input and report on the system’s progress. This year, DPR completed these required activities, issuing the system’s first annual status update, holding an extended public comment period, and presenting updates to DPR’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee and to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture.

What We Heard

Commenters shared a range of perspectives. Several themes emerged, including:

Map usability and the level of detail displayed, with most commenters requesting more precise location information

Notification content and timing

Requests for additional health and application information

Plain-language clarity about what notifications mean

Education and outreach

Some commenters encouraged DPR to expand the information SprayDays provides. Others emphasized refining the data the system already shows. Some also expressed appreciation for the system and for DPR’s outreach.

For helpful context while viewing the comments, DPR’s recent Frequently Asked Questions blog post answers many common questions, including why the SprayDays map does not show exact locations. The post also shares resources such as how to report a pesticide incident to your county agricultural commissioner.

What’s Next

DPR continues to evaluate feedback and identify targeted improvements to strengthen SprayDays California’s accessibility, reliability, and public awareness. Current work includes improving map display and overall usability. The department is assessing each potential improvement based on technical feasibility, operational considerations, and available resources.

DPR will continue outreach to help Californians understand how SprayDays works and how to use it. The department will continue participating in public events and collaborating with community-based organizations and state and local partners, as well as other groups working on agricultural and public health topics. DPR is also developing new materials to help make SprayDays easier to understand and share.

DPR will repeat steps to gather input and report on SprayDays California’s progress in spring 2027, including another public comment period. Each step builds toward a required three-year review of the system. In 2028, DPR will publish a final report on the SprayDays system.

Learn More

View public comments on DPR’s SmartComment page

Read the FAQ blog post

Visit SprayDays California

For questions, contact SprayDays@cdpr.ca.gov. To stay in the loop on upcoming updates, subscribe to DPR’s email bulletins.