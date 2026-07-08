FTC, States Secure Settlement with Deere & Company, Advancing Farmers’ Right to Repair

The Federal Trade Commission, along with five states, secured an important settlement in an antitrust lawsuit against farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Company that will ensure farmers can enjoy the right to repair their own John Deere tractors and farm equipment.

The FTC’s settlement requires Deere—for the next 10 years and under the supervision of the FTC and plaintiff states—to provide farmers and independent repair providers with the same equipment repair resources, including applicable software capabilities, that it currently provides to authorized Deere dealers.

The settlement resolves the FTC and states’ joint lawsuit against Deere, which alleged that Deere used unlawful practices to limit the ability of farmers and independent repair providers to perform repairs on Deere farm equipment. The settlement represents the Commission’s latest commitment to reducing the cost of living for Americans, including both farmers and downstream consumers of the products those farmers produce.

“Today’s settlement enables farmers to do what they’ve done for generations—fix their own tractors and other farm equipment—without having to pay an authorized John Deere dealer to do it for them,” said FTC Bureau of Competition Director Daniel Guarnera. “The settlement with Deere will help lower costs for American farmers. The FTC will continue fighting against anticompetitive restrictions on American consumers’ right to repair.”

Deere makes the only software repair tools capable of performing all electronic repairs on Deere equipment. Deere, however, has previously made such tools available only to its authorized dealers, forcing farmers to rely on authorized dealers for many necessary repairs, according to the FTC and the states’ lawsuit filed in January 2025. By withholding these repair capabilities, the complaint alleged Deere unlawfully acquired and maintained monopoly power in markets for repair services for Deere farm equipment. Deere’s practices led to service delays and higher costs for farmers, the complaint further alleged.

Under the terms of the stipulated order settling the lawsuit, Deere will be required to:

Make available to farmers and independent repair providers, on fair and reasonable terms, repair resources equivalent to those Deere now makes available to Deere dealers including: Reading, clearing and resetting electronic fault codes; Reprogramming of electronic components (including “pairing” newly installed electronic parts with equipment); Restarting a machine following an emissions-related shutdown (commonly referred to as “limp mode”); and Viewing and searching technical manuals, troubleshooting solutions (including so-called “product improvement programs” and “DTAC solutions”) and other guidance and information useful for equipment diagnosis, maintenance, repair or upgrade.

Make available to farmers and independent repair providers any future repair resources that are similar or reasonably necessary for repairs, once Deere makes them available to over 50 percent of its authorized dealer network in the United States;

Instruct its authorized dealers to promote the availability of these repair resources and support their use, and not to discriminate or retaliate against any farmers or independent repair providers who purchase or use such resources rather than dealer repair services; and

Provide notice to the public, to Deere’s farmer and independent repair provider customers and to its authorized dealers information about the stipulated order and the availability of Deere’s repair resources.

Deere will also be subject to strict reporting and oversight requirements to ensure its compliance with the stipulated order. The term of the order is 10 years and may be extended if Deere violates its terms.

The Commission vote to issue the proposed stipulated order was 2-0. The order was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Joining the proposed order are the FTC’s co-plaintiffs, the states of Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson issued a statement joined by Commissioner Mark R. Meador.

NOTE: Stipulated orders have the force of law when approved and signed by the District Court judge.