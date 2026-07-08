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Former Newport News officer indicted on rape charge

A federal grand jury indicted former Newport News Police officer Raheem Massiah Askew for deprivation of rights under color of law for allegedly raping a woman while he was on duty.

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Former Newport News officer indicted on rape charge

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