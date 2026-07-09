Wall Street Icon Peter Tuchman to Speak at Christie's Art+Tech Summit 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Tuchman, Senior Floor Trader at TRADEMAS Inc. and one of Wall Street's most recognizable figures, will speak at Christie's Art+Tech Summit 2026 on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at Christie's Rockefeller Center galleries in New York City. The appearance was announced today by GLORION Media, Tuchman's exclusive representation agency.

Tuchman will join Devang Thakkar, Global Head of Christie's Ventures, for a featured one-on-one conversation exploring the intersection of financial markets, emerging technology, innovation, and art. Drawing on more than four decades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, he will share insights on market psychology, leadership, innovation, and the evolving relationship between finance and the creative economy.

Christie's Art+Tech Summit is the auction house's premier annual conference, bringing together influential leaders from the worlds of art, technology, finance, and entertainment. This year's program features an accomplished lineup of speakers, including Christie's CEO Bonnie Brennan, Zillow Co-Founder Richard Barton, Replit Founder Amjad Masad, independent technology analyst Benedict Evans, and other leading voices shaping the future of innovation.

For more information about the Christie's Art+Tech Summit 2026, visit: https://www.christies.com/en/events/art-tech-summit-2026-new-york/about

"Peter has spent more than four decades at the center of the world's financial markets, and few people can translate the energy, psychology, and evolution of those markets the way he can," said Tsvetta Kaleynska, CEO of GLORION Media. "Bringing him to Christie's, where finance, technology, and art converge, reflects exactly the kind of opportunities we create for our clients while introducing audiences to conversations that matter."

About Peter Tuchman

Peter Tuchman has been a trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for more than 40 years and is currently a Senior Trader at TRADEMAS Inc. Known as "The Einstein of Wall Street," he is one of the most photographed and recognized personalities in global finance, and a highly sought-after speaker, media personality, and brand ambassador. He is exclusively represented by GLORION Media.

About GLORION Media

GLORION Media is a full-service media, advertising, and talent group that builds influence through strategic visibility, and is the infrastructure behind modern influence for founders, executives, brands, and public figures. The agency combines national television booking, strategic public relations, and podcast placements with a premium advertising practice spanning direct campaigns, programmatic media, and digital out-of-home across 35+ countries and 210+ localized markets. GLORION further elevates its clients through executive positioning, thought leadership, and social media management, alongside exclusive talent, literary, and speaking representation. Its original podcast, The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street, connects high-profile talent with influential audiences worldwide. Across finance, media, and culture, GLORION Media is where visibility becomes authority. Learn more at glorionmedia.com.

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