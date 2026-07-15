Dress & Design launches a new concept of personalized handmade fashion

A fusion of art, artisan tailoring, customer-centric customization and cinematic content creation

NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dress & Design Global, founded as a small business in Paris in 2022, launches its presence on social platforms with the vision to allow each woman to participate in the artistic design, choosing fabrics and appliques, centered on her own creativity and self-expression. The company sees itself as a boutique-like virtual tailor, hand-crafting each dress to each woman’s own style and unique size.

Blurring the borders between art and fashion, the design is colorful with original ideas like adding hand-painted impressionist artworks. Each dress is themed, storytelling with fashion as entertainment videos, created through a merge of classic fashion photography and AI enhanced background editing.

The dresses are tailored in an artisan yet agile way in its atelier in Vietnam, a country known for its custom-made tailoring heritage at relatively low-cost which allows the brand to offer "luxury lite" at an accessible price, comparable to premium off-the-shelf clothing. Operations are streamlined through manufacturing completely in-house, sourcing sustainable fabrics locally and shipping worldwide with express carriers.

Dress & Design Global labels its concept as “Fashion 2.0”, combining its craftsmanship and each woman’s creativity into a new shopping experience where dresses can be personalized in a few clicks, made to measure without standing in fitting rooms.

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